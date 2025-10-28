Ahead of his India tour, singer Lucky Ali recalls feeling “good-for-nothing” before music gave him purpose. He shares how he chose music over acting, influenced by father Mehmood Ali, and says AI can never capture an artist’s soul.

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The celebrated Bollywood singer Lucky Ali believes he was a "good-for-nothing" person before experiencing success in the music industry. Known for his iconic songs like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Safarnama’, and ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, Lucky Ali is one of the popular singers of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ahead of his highly anticipated India music tour titled "Re: Sound" by Jet ALive, Lucky Ali reflected on his initial years of life, saying that before becoming a musician, he considered himself useless or without direction.

Lucky Ali on His Early Days

While talking to ANI, Lucky Ali said, “I was a 'Vela, a total 'Vela' before that. Good for nothing. That's what I was before I even became a musician. I couldn't keep a job because I wasn't cut out to have a job.” Recalling his childhood, Lucky Ali said that his early education and experience were related to "animal husbandry" and "horse breeding", which didn't offer him professional opportunities at that time in India.

"I was more, I was brought up on a farm and stuff like that and what I learned was about animal husbandry and horse breeding. That's the stuff I learned, and that was not a career that you could have in India," said Lucky Ali. It was followed by his father, the legendary actor Mehmood Ali, suggesting that he pursue acting, believing it was a better choice for his son, Lucky Ali.

Choosing Music Over Acting

However, it was not the profession Lucky Ali wanted to pursue because he felt "uncomfortable" in it. "He (Mehmood Ali) felt that I should act in movies. And, I did a couple at his behest. I did Kaante and Sur. And, then I started slowly being pulled in again to something that I was really uncomfortable with," said Lucky Ali. "Hence, I made a conscious decision and decided that no, I would keep music as my career. To the best of my ability," added the O Safarnama singer.

Views on AI and Music

The actor also shared his opinion on the growing use of AI in social media. When asked about the AI cloning of veteran singers by social media users, Lucky Ali said such adaptations can never reproduce the "soul of the artist" who sang the original song. "An artist will always remain an artist. AI will always remain soulless. So, it will never be the soul of the artist. It will only be your adaptation of the copy," said Lucky Ali.

India Tour Details

Lucky Ali's India tour titled Re: Sound will kick off on November 2 in Delhi, followed by shows in Kolkata (November 22), Bengaluru (December 6), Hyderabad (December 13), and Ahmedabad (December 20). (ANI)



Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.