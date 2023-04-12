Sidhu Moosewala to Adnan Sami: Singers who landed in controversy like Lucky Ali for his 'Brahman, Abram' jibe

Lucky Ali recently attracted much criticism for a Facebook post claiming that the name 'Brahman' was derived from 'Abram.' The musician has now apologised for his remarks. We have listed 7 Indian singers who were called-out for their controversial statements or songs in the past.

Lucky Ali, a popular musician, recently received a major reaction after sharing a controversial Facebook post. Lucky stated in a now-deleted post that the name 'Brahman' was taken from 'Abram.' Many people disagreed with him.

Lucky Ali has now apologised to anybody whose feelings were hurt by his post. Lucky explained in his apologetic statement that he merely wished to bring individuals from diverse walks of life together. He stated that he had no intention of causing anyone anger or discomfort.

Lucky Ali apologises:

The singer took to his Facebook page and apologised for his now-deleted post. He wrote in a new post, “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together... but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all (sic).”

Read Lucky Ali's controversial Facebook post:

On April 9, singer Lucky Ali took to his Facebook and said in his now-deleted post that "Brahman" comes from the name “Abram”. He also implied that Brahmins might be descendants of Ibrahim. His post read, "The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves (sic)?”

This is not the first time when an Indian singer grabbed the limelight for his comment or statements shared on social media. We have listed 6 singers who were topics of discussion for their remarks.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya





Abhijeet Bhattacharya is the controversy’s favourite child. Not just one he was in the news for many times for his statements on Khans, calling ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali a “dengue artist” or supporting Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case in public etc.

One example: When Pakistani ghazal singer Ghulam Ali was barred from performing in Mumbai in 2015, Abhijeet backed the ban, claiming that "nation and patriotism took priority over music" and branding the maestro a "dengue artist." “These shameless people have no self respect, no work except terrorism. So called Hindu political parties jst shout 4 mileage bt never tk action agnst these Dengu Artists from terrorist country.These qawwals don't come here on their merit but due to paki Dalals #prestitute and @MaheshNBhatt (sic),” Abhijeet tweeted.

Sonu Nigam

A few years, Sonu Nigam gave rise to a new controversy by questioning why the azaan, the Muslim call to prayer, should be broadcast on loudspeakers from mosques. This is “forced religiousness,” he said in a series of tweets early Morning morning.

“God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India,” Sonu Nigam tweeted. Later he wrote a series of tweets to support his statements which received backlash from many.

Jubin Nautiyal



Last year, Jubin Nautiyal scheduled a concert in the United States, embroiled in a scandal. The performance in the US is reportedly organised by Jai Singh, who is linked to a banned Khalistani organisation. Netizens now say that Jubin has a link to the criminal in issue and are calling for the singer's arrest.

Following the announcement of Jubin's concert, netizens ruthlessly began to troll him, and the hashtag 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' began to trend. Twitterati believe Jubin's performance at the event will bring shame to the country.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra, a well-known industry outspokenness, frequently expresses her views on various problems. Sona freely says her opinions in public on practically any subject. Mohapatra has chastised influential men like as Anu Malik and Kailash Kher for alleged gender insensitivity and entitlement. She recounted Malik reportedly addressing her as "maal" in front of her husband, Ram Sampath, without knowing the two were married.

Not just that, she confronted superstar Salman Khan on many occasions, slamming him after he allegedly compared himself to a raped woman after the filming of 'Sultan' was over. She also called him a "poster child of toxic masculinity" for ridiculing Priyanka Chopra when she left his movie, 'Bharat,' to marry.

Shubh

A few weeks back, Shubh, a Punjabi musician renowned for songs such as Elevated, Baller, We Rollin, and No Love, tweeted a map that excluded the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and the North-eastern provinces.

After getting trolled and slammed by social media users and Kangana Ranaut, he deleted the Instagram Story and uploaded another one with no photo but "Pray for Punjab" written on it. Kangana, who had previously blasted Diljit Dosanjh and referred to him as Khalistani, has now slammed Shubh and encouraged the Indian government to take action against him and imprison him for two days.

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami sparked the controversy when he replied to the Andhra CM Jagan Reddy that “we are Indians first”, adding that his attitude was “unhealthy”.This comes after Jagan rushed to social media to congratulate director SS Rajamouli and the RRR crew on their Golden Globe triumph for Best Original Song.

Wishing the crew of the RRR movie, CM Jagan Reddy posted on social media, “The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023 [sic]”.

Sami’s post on social media read, “Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND. [sic]”

Sidhu Moosewala

Late Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was also involved in several controversies during his career. During his career, late Punjabi musician and Congress politician Sidhu Moose Wala got embroiled in a number of disputes. He was well-known for his gangster rap.

He was well-known for openly promoting gun culture and praising gangsters in obnoxious songs. In his song "Sanju," he is accused of inciting violence and gun culture. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi,' which was published in September 2019, sparked outrage due to an allusion to the 18th century Sikh fighter Mai Bhago.

In December 2020, Sidhu Muse Wala's name was also linked to Khalistan support. In one of his songs, 'Punjab: My Motherland,' Moose Wala allegedly backed Khalistani rebel Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.