    'Lucknow Super Giants' star player KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read THIS

     Is Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) captain KL Rahul pregnant? Suniel Shetty drops a major hint about their first child; here's what he said.

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    The latest episode was titled Grandparents Special. During the special episode, the show's host, Bharti Singh, warned Suniel how he would behave as a nana (grandfather), since no child could manage such an excellent grandparent. In response, the actor added, "Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana." Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in 2023. Their traditional South Indian wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's huge Khandala estate. Athiya is currently active with brand sponsorships and attending events. While KL Rahul plays for Lucknow Super Giants.

    KL Rahul and Athiya frequently post romantic photographs of one other on social media. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are reportedly about to embark on a new chapter in their lives. The couple is ready to begin their parenting journey.

    The allegations began with Suniel Shetty's humorous banter on Dance Deewane. The most recent episode of the dance reality programme was named 'Grand Masti with Grandparents.' Bharti Singh questioned Shetty on how he would behave as a nana (grandparent) since he was too cool.

    Suniel Shetty announced during the presentation that he will be 'walking like a nana'.

    "Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana." This statement by the actor grabbed many eyeballs, leaving fans speculating if KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

    However, the pregnancy speculations are untrue, as KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty haven't shared anything on social media.

    This comment by the actor sparked speculation among fans over whether KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

    However, the pregnancy rumours are untrue, as KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have not posted anything on social media.

    Suniel Shetty discussed his son-in-law, KL Rahul, in an interview with E Times last year. "But when he rises like a phoenix, you feel inspired, and this is what the team's tough lads are. I'm a proud father. Athiya is blessed, as is Ahaan, because he can learn from him. He is calm, poised, and courteous. I don't believe I could have asked for a greater son.

    About KL Rahul and Athiya's Love Story
    KL and Athiya met through mutual friends. The couple, who began dating shortly after meeting, kept their relationship private until 2021. Rahul made their love official by posting a beautiful birthday greeting for his fiancée on Instagram. Athiya and Rahul have chosen to take their romance to the next level in 2023 with a traditional South Indian wedding. Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala estate served as the venue for their intimate wedding.

