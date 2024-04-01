'Aadujeevitham' box office collection day 4: Film grosses Rs 30 crore

Entertainment
'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' had a successful opening weekend at the box office.
On Day 4 of its release, the film reportedly grossed more than Rs 30 crore at the box office.
'The Goat Life' collected Rs 8.50 crore (early estimates) on Sunday, bringing the total opening weekend revenues to Rs 30.10 crore.
While Kerala has the highest occupancy rate, several cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, have all seen high occupancy rates.
'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' is based on Najeeb Muhammed's life story, a Kerala migrant laborer who is compelled to work as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.
The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K. R Gokul in important roles.