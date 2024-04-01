Entertainment

'Aadujeevitham' box office collection day 4: Film grosses Rs 30 crore

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life'

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' had a successful opening weekend at the box office.

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' Day 4 collection

On Day 4 of its release, the film reportedly grossed more than Rs 30 crore at the box office.

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' opening weekend collection

'The Goat Life' collected Rs 8.50 crore (early estimates) on Sunday, bringing the total opening weekend revenues to Rs 30.10 crore.

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' box office collection

While Kerala has the highest occupancy rate, several cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, have all seen high occupancy rates.

About 'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life'

'Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life' is based on Najeeb Muhammed's life story, a Kerala migrant laborer who is compelled to work as a goat herder on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

Cast

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K. R Gokul in important roles.

