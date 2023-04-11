Love Anime? Here are some Life lessons from your favourite Japanese animated characters

Japanese animation, popularly known as Anime, has evolved into the most loved form of entertainment in recent decades. While kids can’t have enough of Beyblade, Doraemon and Pokemon, adults too love anime series. Doraemon, a show for the younger audience, always tries to give life lessons to the protagonist Nobita, a lazy kid with a golden heart, imbibing good values in the young audience, where they learn life lessons in a fun way.

Likewise, anime series with a target audience of adults are wrapped in subtle and not-so-subtle messages, apart from entertaining them. So, if you are amongst those who feel that Anime is only for relaxing and fun, have a look and discover the beautiful messages anime series are giving.

Never Give Up

The popular series- Naruto is the story of a young Ninja who wants to become the Hokage or the leader of his community. However, the road ahead isn’t easy as his peers often do not believe in his goal. In this journey, he makes friends who believe in him, but he realises that where he wants to reach is not an easy task and he will have to work hard and be consistent. He doesn’t avoid putting his life in danger to protect his friends and loved ones. He also stands up against the bully of the class- Shinobi. He shows strength through self-sacrifice, which adds to his persona. When imbibed in life, these life lessons can go a long way in making you a goal-oriented person. The series is available on JioTV’s Animax in original Japanese audio with subtitles, courtesy KC Global Media.

Rise over your insecurities to succeed

While most of the sports-based anime series have this underlying theme, it is ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’ takes the cake as being the most inspirational series. It is the story of Yuri, who is a failed skater who is helped by her lover, coach -Victor, to compete in the Grand Prix. She works hard on polishing her skating talents but it is something more important that she is fighting- depression and anxiety. The way she fights against these two, and deals with her mental state to overcome all the hurdles is what makes for an inspirational watch. Relatable much to the young generation that is facing similar issues in life, this series often becomes the source of light for those struggling. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Make the most of what life throws at you

Tokyo Ghoul is the story of a college student who is attacked by a ghoul, which feeds on human flesh. Though he survives the attack, but he himself becomes a ghoul, but rather than treading on the same path he decides to become a fugitive, saving lives of others. He could have chosen the easy way but he decides to survive through the pain that he has. It also taught how people never want to be bad, but when faced with pain, sometimes that is their only choice, and how he faced these hurdles and overcame them. Most importantly the series taught the audience to live with what life offers and make the most of it. It is streaming on Netflix.

Focus on your goals, keep distractions at bay

One-Punch Man is the story of a superhero who can take down any villain with a single punch. And with this superhero, all the villains can be wiped out easily. Now what could ever go wrong in his life? However, he suffers from distraction and depression, which can jeopardise his mission. Saitama works on his shortcomings and also goes on to find bigger goals in his life, like fighting demons and monsters that can challenge his superpower. The series teaches that every seemingly impossible task is possible once you set your aim, and that is the only way forward. The show is available on JioTV’s Animax, via KC Global Media in original Japanese audio with subtitles.

Celebrate the uniqueness

My Hero Academica is a series on academies that train students with superpowers to fight the evil. However, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya seems to be born without any power. Each student has their own quirks and unique talent, and they utilise these skills uniquely. Playing on each character’s strength, they teach the audience to identify their talents and strengthen them to fight whatever they have to. This show celebrates the characters' quirks and approaches the same job in different ways. The series is currently streaming on Disney Plus.