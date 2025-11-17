Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 5 Finest Films to Watch Ahead of ‘Love and War’
Anticipation is high for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love and War,’ said to be his most ambitious yet. Let’s explore 5 of his finest films that have made a lasting global impact.
1. Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)
Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar
Bhansali's debut is an emotional story about a girl with deaf-mute parents. It inspired films like the Oscar-winning CODA and showcased his signature style of blending emotion and music.
2. Black (2005)
Where to watch on OTT: Netflix
Inspired by Helen Keller's life, this masterpiece stars Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Praised globally, Time Magazine named it one of 2005's best films. A true work of art.
3. Devdas (2002)
Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video
A grand, tragic love story starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. It was screened at Cannes and was India's Oscar entry in 2002. Its lavish sets and music made it an icon.
4. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Where to watch on OTT: Netflix
A powerful story of female empowerment. It got a standing ovation at the Berlin Film Festival and became a global hit on Netflix. Alia Bhatt's performance is phenomenal.
5. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024)
Where to watch on OTT: Netflix
Bhansali's OTT debut is a grand saga that became a global hit. It was India's most-watched series in its first week, trending in 43 countries, proving his magic works on digital too.