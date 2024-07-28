Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation

    Kriti Sanon turned 34 on July 27, 2024, celebrating her special day in London. The actress, who has dazzled audiences this year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, shared a heartfelt Instagram post from her birthday festivities, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes she received

    Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    On July 27, 2024, Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday, marking the occasion with a delightful getaway to London. The talented actress, who has already made waves this year with her roles in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the heist comedy Crew, shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities with her fans.

    A Heartwarming Birthday Moment

    On July 28, Kriti took to Instagram to post a charming photo from her birthday celebration. The image captures Kriti in a moment of reflection as she prepares to cut her birthday cake, with her eyes closed in anticipation. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed her gratitude, writing: “Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes.. Love and Gratitude in my heart.''

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

    Celebrity and Fan Reactions

    Kriti’s birthday post was met with warm wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Pankaj Tripathi, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans also flocked to her post to share their admiration and extend their birthday greetings.

    A Decade in Cinema

    2024 is particularly special for Kriti as she celebrates ten years in the Hindi film industry. In May, she took to Instagram to reflect on her journey, noting, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here.”

    Kriti also shared an inspiring message with her followers: “Dream big. Believe you can. Give it your all. Repeat. Because if I can, So can you!”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    What’s Next for Kriti Sanon

    Looking ahead, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming mystery thriller Do Patti. The film, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, also features Kajol and will be released on Netflix. Additionally, Do Patti will mark Kriti’s debut production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranbir Kapoor speaks on PM Narendra Modi during his conversation with Nikhil Kamath [WATCH] ATG

    Why Ranbir Kapoor is an admirer of PM Modi? Actor reveals during conversation with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

    Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here ATG

    'Home away from home...', Katrina Kaif shares stunning photos of her Austrian holiday; check pics here

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment RBA

    What is viral arthritis? What symptoms should you look for? Know it's symptomatic treatment

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone? RKK

    Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi's parents convinced him for intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone?

    Recent Stories

    A historic medal PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'A historic medal': PM Modi, Abhinav Bindra & others hail shooter Manu Bhaker's bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m air rifle final, Sandeep Singh misses out snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m air rifle final, Sandeep Singh misses out

    Paris to Venice: 7 places perfect for Honeymoon in Europe ATG

    Paris to Venice: 7 places perfect for Honeymoon in Europe

    Karnataka Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40% vkp

    Karnataka: Severe flooding hits Belagavi district, Gokak submerged by 40%

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Manu Bhaker secures India's 1st medal, bags BRONZE in 10m air pistol final snt

    History at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon