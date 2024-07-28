'Love and gratitude...', Kriti Sanon gives a peak into birthday celebration while in London for vacation

Kriti Sanon turned 34 on July 27, 2024, celebrating her special day in London. The actress, who has dazzled audiences this year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, shared a heartfelt Instagram post from her birthday festivities, expressing gratitude for the warm wishes she received

On July 27, 2024, Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday, marking the occasion with a delightful getaway to London. The talented actress, who has already made waves this year with her roles in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and the heist comedy Crew, shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities with her fans.

A Heartwarming Birthday Moment

On July 28, Kriti took to Instagram to post a charming photo from her birthday celebration. The image captures Kriti in a moment of reflection as she prepares to cut her birthday cake, with her eyes closed in anticipation. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed her gratitude, writing: “Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes.. Love and Gratitude in my heart.''

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor takes daughter Raha out for a morning stroll; fans gush over her 'cuteness' [WATCH]

Celebrity and Fan Reactions

Kriti’s birthday post was met with warm wishes from several Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Pankaj Tripathi, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans also flocked to her post to share their admiration and extend their birthday greetings.

A Decade in Cinema

2024 is particularly special for Kriti as she celebrates ten years in the Hindi film industry. In May, she took to Instagram to reflect on her journey, noting, “Been 10 years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like I was meant to be here.”

Kriti also shared an inspiring message with her followers: “Dream big. Believe you can. Give it your all. Repeat. Because if I can, So can you!”

What’s Next for Kriti Sanon

Looking ahead, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming mystery thriller Do Patti. The film, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, also features Kajol and will be released on Netflix. Additionally, Do Patti will mark Kriti’s debut production under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

Latest Videos