Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for her niece Inaaya, sharing adorable photos with her sons Tim and Jeh. She also discussed her upcoming film 'Daayra', where she plays a non-stereotypical police officer navigating a morally grey world.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday morning added a cute touch to her Instagram feed by sharing a few adorable pictures of her niece Inaaya with her sons Tim and Jeh.

As Inaaya turned nine today, her “mami” Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a sweet birthday wish for the little one, sharing a series of adorable snaps featuring Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter. "Happy birthday Innaya, you beautiful princess (red heart and rainbow emojis) We love you… Have the best day and the coolest dance party ever today (red heart emoji), @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu," she captioned the post.

In one of the pictures, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is seen getting kisses from her grandchildren Tim and Inaaya.

Kareena Kapoor on her role in 'Daayra'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen headlining investigative drama 'Daayra'. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

Recently, at a press meet in Delhi, Kareena opened up about navigating the moral conflict between law and justice while portraying police officer Ajooni in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’, saying the film explores a space where the truth is not always simply black and white.

On navigating moral ambiguity

“It was difficult for me also to stay on track with Ajooni because there is always going to be a conflict. I’m sure as a director Meghna felt that while writing it, I’m sure Prithviraj’s character, Raman, has felt that. So, it is very difficult,” she added while speaking to the media.

Kareena said that while she personally prefers to see things in clear terms, ‘Daayra’ operates in a morally ambiguous space. “But as a person, I walk the straight line. I like to believe in life that it’s black and white. But in the film, it is grey. That is for sure,” she said.

Breaking the 'female cop' stereotype

In ‘Daayra’, Kareena plays Ajooni, a police officer whose approach to justice is rooted in law and procedure. The character is also a departure from the conventional portrayal of female police officers on screen, with Kareena describing Ajooni as feminine, calm and stern rather than an action-oriented cop.

“There has traditionally been a stereotypical format for female cops where she has to be butch, walk in a certain masculine way, and pick up a gun to do high-octane action,” Kareena said.