Lollapalooza Mumbai: This korean Pop band making India Debut for this reason

Korean Pop Stars are now making their debut in India. They also stated the reason behind their decision to perform in India. Fans are also expressing their views on this act on social media.

Lollapalooza in Mumbai is set to welcome another fresh face band of Korean Pop 'Wave to Earth'. On their international performances, They chose India to debut as the first International show. The members are Daniel Kim who is professional in guitar, vocals, Soonjong Cha who deals with bass, also known as John Cha, and Dong Q who can do magic with drums.

Wave to Earth is a korean pop band that made their debut in the heat of Covid 19 pandemic. But it was a good time as the rise of global entertainment hit sky high records. Firstly, the rising popularity of Korean music, or K-Pop and K-Indie, started hitting in the pandemic due to unavailability of other entertainments. Since then, Wave to Earth managed to perform in many bands since then to increase the reach of their audience.

Wave to Earth making India Debut:

The members of Wave to Earth recently expressed their excitement on visiting India to perform. They said, ''It's our very first time in India. We heard that Indian fans are very welcoming to artists from abroad. So we're really looking forward to meeting our Indian fans''.

They also spoke about Indian Music, 'What was the traditional, the beat stuff? You know, when I was studying music, it was really interesting to come across those traditional Indian beats. And it's very, very detailed, very complex. I was, like, so into it during an era when I was in my early 20s.”'

Fans views:

Fans claim that this step is taken after Rihanna, Ed Shereen and other pop stars performed in India and got immense love from the Indian audience. The response that Indian Fans give to International artists is attracting more of the International artists is unmatchable.

ALSO READ: Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

Latest Videos