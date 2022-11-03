Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup

Popular international music festival, Lollapalooza, is all set for its India debut in January next year. Check out the interesting line-up of artists and bands performing live in Mumbai over the two-day fest.

For all those awaiting the much-anticipated debut of Lollapalooza, the wait is near its end as the music festival has announced its artist line-up. Scheduled to take place in India in January 2023, the festival will be headlined by Imagine Dragons and The Strokes, two of the most famous American music bands.

Along with this, Lollapalooza has also announced several other artists and bands who will be performing at the music festival in India, including Japanese Breakfast. But one name that has got everyone excited is that of Chinese rapper, Jackson Wang. In past, Wang on multiple occasions expressed his willingness to visit India; looks like his and his fans' wish has finally come true!

Since Lollapalooza announced its artist lineup for the music festival, fans have been unable to keep calm. The Netizens took to Twitter to talk about how excited they are for the festival, especially for Jackson Wang.

One of Jackson Wang’s Indian fans wrote on Twitter, “JACKSON WANG IN INDIAAAAA???TAKE ALL MY MONEYYYYYYYY." Another user also shared his excitement saying, “Jackson wang is comming to india😭😭❤❤❤I’m so excited."

Jackson Wang’s Instagram post regarding his performance in India was also stormed with comments by netizens. One of the users commented saying, “ONGSGSGSGSGG JACKSON WANGGG IS CIM8NGGG OMGSG" while another fan added, “JACKSON WANG?!?! HOLY SHIT THANK YOU!!!!!!" A third fan of the Chinese rapper said, “Jackson I’m coming only for you," in the comments section.

While many fans are excited about the artist lineup for Lollapalooza’s India debut, there were also some who were left a little disappointed. Among those was the BTS ARMY who were hopeful that the Korean Pop Sensation band would finally perform live in India. The expectations were largely based on the fact that BTS’s J-Hope had headlined the festival in Chicago this year. “Sad sad sad, no BTS???" said one user while another one commented, “Oh god please no."

Meanwhile, other artists scheduled to perform are American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Raveena and Aadya among many others. The two-day festival, Lollapalooza India will be held on January 28 and January 29 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Other artists and bands such as Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Zhu, AP Dhillon, The Yellow Diary, Alec Benjamin, Prateek Kuhad among many others will be performing at the festival.