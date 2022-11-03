Qatar World Cup 2022: Ranveer Singh to attend FIFA; deets inside

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh is expected to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022 final which is to be held on December 18. The report also claimed that the actor will most likely be meeting the stars of the football world.

Ranveer Singh knows how to make headlines – from the controversial photoshoot to winning awards and also chilling out with basketball stars Vince Carter and Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Games in Abu Dhabi. The Bollywood star is now set to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup Final 2022 in Qatar, slated to take place on December 18.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh will not only be attending the finale but will also be seen meeting the football legends at the World Cup. The report, quoting a source close to the actor, said, “Ranveer has become a cultural phenomenon globally. He represents the aspirational youth of India globally and is the perfect ambassador to be there at the FIFA World Cup finals. He will be there for a day and will have a host of key meetings with multiple global footballing icons who are also being finalised to attend the marquee event.”

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin on November 20 and will go on till December 18. It is also the second time that it is entirely being hosted in Asia after South Korea and Japan hosted it in 2002. It is for the first time that the Football World Cup is being held in an Arab country. The upcoming international men’s football championship is going to be the 22nd edition of FIFA.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his next, ‘Cirkus’, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas this year. Apart from this, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor recently wrapped up the shooting for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which is being directed by Karan Johar. In this, Ranveer will once again share the screen with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star, Alia Bhat.