Superstar Rajinikanth posed with paparazzi at the IFFI 2025 screening of 'Lal Salaam' and later received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50-year career. The actor gave an emotional speech, reflecting on his long journey in cinema.

Rajinikanth interacts with fans at 'Lal Salaam' screening

Superstar Rajinikanth had a special moment with his fans on the final day of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 when he stopped to pose for photographers on the red carpet at INOX, Goa, during the special screening of 'Lal Salaam', directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. As the actor arrived at the red carpet, he was requested by paparazzi for a picture. Thalaivar didn't hesitate to pause and join them with a smile, interacting with them before entering the venue.

Released in 2024, Lal Salaam is a Tamil-language sports action drama produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

Lifetime Achievement Award for 50-Year Career

Later in the evening, the cinema icon also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry. The 74-year-old actor was welcomed with a standing ovation as he took the stage to accept the honour and also reflected on his journey, which he said felt far shorter than it sounds.

Calling the milestone emotional and deeply meaningful, Rajinikanth said his "five decades in cinema" felt like they had passed in just a few years. In an emotional moment, he shared that he would choose the same life again if given the chance, saying, "50 years of acting in cinema felt like 10 or 15 years... If there are 100 more janams (lives), I would like to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth."

IFFI 2025 concludes, honours cinema legends

The 56th edition of IFFI, which concluded on November 28, brought together filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals from across the world and highlighted major achievements in both Indian and world cinema. The festival also honoured the centenary year of several legendary figures, including Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury, with restored screenings of their most influential works. (ANI)