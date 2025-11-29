- Home
Before hitting it big in films, Bollywood stars like Dharmendra worked part-time jobs to make ends meet. Many other superstars also had early gigs. Let’s take a look at who they are.
Dharmendra
Before becoming a Bollywood legend, Dharmendra faced major struggles. After stepping into the film industry, he worked part-time at a drilling firm to survive. Despite earning only around ₹200, he continued chasing his dream—proving that success doesn’t come without sacrifice.
Akshay Kumar
Before becoming a superstar, Akshay Kumar worked multiple jobs to support himself. He took up part-time work as a waiter and also taught martial arts. His early struggles and discipline helped shape the determined and hardworking actor fans admire today.
Rajnikanth
Nawazuddin
Fans adore Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s acting today, but his journey began with humble work. Before gaining fame, he used to work as a watchman in Delhi, proving that perseverance and talent can transform lives despite challenging beginnings.
Boman Irani
Before entering films, Boman Irani worked at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai as a waiter and room service staff. He also contributed to his family’s bakery business, gaining valuable life experience that shaped his journey to becoming a celebrated actor.
Mithun Chakraborty
Before achieving stardom, Mithun Chakraborty worked as a cleaner in a Mumbai hotel. His early struggles and dedication to hard work paved the way for his remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated Bollywood superstar.
