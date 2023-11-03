Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? Here's what Tejas actress said

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stated that she might run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if Lord Krishna "blesses her" when questioned by reporters about it.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? Here's what Tejas actress said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made a suggestion on Friday that she will run in the next Lok Sabha elections with Lord Krishna's blessing. She had come to the well-known Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna to offer prayers this morning. When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in 2024, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)."

    She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya possible "after 600 years of struggle".

    Also Read: Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple

    "With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world," said the actor, who played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently-released film "Tejas".

    Ranaut also pleaded with the government to build a facility that would enable pilgrims to see the underwater remnants of the lost city of Dwarka.

    "I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

    "The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

    Also Read: SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

    Ranaut also discussed her next projects, which include "Tanu Weds Manu Part 3" and "Emergency," which she is both producing and directing.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's next? Read details RBA

    Thalaivar 171: Raghava Lawrence to play antagonist in Rajinikanth's next? Read details

    Elvish Yadav's image of playing with 'snakes' amid ongoing 'snake venom' FIR goes viral; Here's what he said vma

    Elvish Yadav's image of playing with 'snakes' amid ongoing 'snake venom' FIR goes viral; Here's what he said

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan to feature in next episode? Here's what we know

    'Nahi hu fan': When Salman Khan confessed not being 'football' fanatic in a viral video vma

    'Nahi hu fan': When Salman Khan confessed not being 'football' fanatic in a viral video

    Is Prabhas going to tie knots with Anushka Shetty? Read details SHG

    Is Prabhas going to tie the knot with Anushka Shetty? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Actress Malavika Avinash's Aadhar misused: Learn how to protect your information vkp

    Actress Malavika Avinash's Aadhar misused: Learn how to protect your information

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn elevate style game in city vma

    Spotted: Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed, Ajay Devgn elevate style game in city

    Popular Front held weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota, says NIA after arresting duo

    Popular Front held weapons training camps in Jaipur and Kota, says NIA after arresting duo

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment

    Karnataka : Home Minister Parameshwar reacts to Siddaramaiah's 5 year CM comment

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand set their sights on semi-final spot, run fest expected

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon