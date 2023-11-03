Lok Sabha elections 2024: Is Kangana Ranaut to contest on BJP ticket? Here's what Tejas actress said

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut stated that she might run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if Lord Krishna "blesses her" when questioned by reporters about it.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made a suggestion on Friday that she will run in the next Lok Sabha elections with Lord Krishna's blessing. She had come to the well-known Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna to offer prayers this morning. When reporters asked her whether she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in 2024, Ranaut said, "Shri Krishna ki kripa rahi to ladenge (If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight)."

She praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for making the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya possible "after 600 years of struggle".

Also Read: Tejas star Kangana Ranaut gets trolled as she visits Dwarkadhish temple

"With the efforts of the BJP government, we Indians get to see this day after 600 years of struggle. We will establish the temple with great celebration. The flag of Sanatan Dharma should be hoisted all over the world," said the actor, who played the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in her recently-released film "Tejas".

Ranaut also pleaded with the government to build a facility that would enable pilgrims to see the underwater remnants of the lost city of Dwarka.

"I always say that Dwarka is a divine city. Everything here is amazing. Dwarkadhish is present in every particle. I become blessed when we see Him. I always try to come here as much as possible to have darshan of the Lord. But whenever I get a moment from work, I come," she told reporters.

"The city of Dwarka which is submerged in water can also be seen from above. I would like the government to have such a facility that one can go underwater and see the remains. For me, the city of Krishna is like heaven," she said.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

Ranaut also discussed her next projects, which include "Tanu Weds Manu Part 3" and "Emergency," which she is both producing and directing.