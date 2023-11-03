Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

    A video of Urfi Javed's arrest in Mumbai has surfaced, sparking speculation on social media. Urfi, known for her bold fashion choices, had faced prior complaints, leading to her recent encounter with the police. Her arrest has raised questions about its authenticity, as she openly embraces attention-seeking

    SHOCKING Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 9:23 AM IST

    A video depicting the apparent arrest of Urfi Javed on a Friday morning in Mumbai has created a buzz on social media. Despite the shocking footage, many social media users are skeptical and suspect that the incident may be a prank.

    In the video, shared by the well-known paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi Javed can be seen going out for a coffee run in the morning when a group of individuals claiming to be police officers confronts her and takes her into custody. A female police officer can be heard instructing Urfi to accompany them to the police station. Perplexed by the sudden turn of events, Urfi inquires about the reason behind her arrest, to which the officer responds with a seemingly sarcastic remark, "Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?" ("Who roams around in such skimpy clothes?")

    For context, Urfi had recently faced trouble due to her bold fashion choices. A month ago, a complaint was lodged against her at the Bandra Police Station, as reported by ETimes. The actress had promptly visited the police station in response to the complaint.

    ALSO READ: Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    Urfi Javed has been a target of online trolls and abuse for her unconventional fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has always been vocal about this issue and expressed feeling unsafe in such an environment. However, she also defended her choice of outfits, candidly admitting that she is deliberately seeking attention. In her own words, "This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?" She pointed out that she is not the only one who wears daring clothing and highlighted that numerous girls share bikini pictures on social media, emphasizing that her choices are not unique in the entertainment world.

    ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid dating rumors heat up as they go on theatre date - Read details

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 9:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this rkn

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read

    Academy award winner Guneet Monga shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth in-between film screenings [WATCH] ATG

    Academy award winner Guneet Monga shares glimpses of her first Karwa Chauth in-between film screenings [WATCH]

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie ATG

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner boss-lady vibes; reveals her love for chocolate brownie

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this vkp

    Karnataka govt releases guidelines to combat Zika virus outbreak; Read this

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more ATG

    Dunki Drop 1 bash: Raj Kumar Hirani confessed THIS about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read more

    IDFs 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN) AJR

    IDF's 'Mission Brief' Podcast: Officials recount Hamas' atrocities; explain precision strike process (LISTEN)

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this rkn

    Garudan Review: Is Suresh Gopi, Biju Menon's thriller film worth watching? Read this

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Namrata Sirodkar shares throwback photo of King Khan with wife Gauri Khan; Read

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon