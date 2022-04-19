Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra gets eliminated again from Kangana Ranaut's show

Kaaranvir Bohra eliminated from Lock Upp for the second time after receiving the fewest audience votes!

The jailor has cautioned several competitors on Kangana Ranaut's courageous reality programme 'Lock Upp' to be vigilant and play safely to stay in the game for a long time; one such name is Kaaranvir Bohra, who gets ejected from the show.

'Lock Upp' has been one of the most popular programmes on OTT since its launch. The show is unpredictable due to its unexpected arrivals and eliminations. Last night, Kaaranvir Bohra was eliminated from the show after earning less votes from the audience. Each of Ali, Payal, and Kaaranvir was given a dare, and they had to complete the tasks while collecting votes from the audience.

When Jailor Karan Kundrra announced the results, Ali received the most votes, followed by Payal and Kaaranvir. Unfortunately, Kaaranvir had to leave the show owing to the audience's voting. Kaaranvir was suddenly ousted from the tournament and was replaced by Saisha Shinde.

