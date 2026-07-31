Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi are all set to spice up an upcoming episode of Lock Upp as 'Janta Ki Awaaz.' The duo will grill the contestants with hard-hitting questions and test their game ahead of the show's grand finale.

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi are all set to spice up an upcoming episode of Lock Upp as they step in as "Janta Ki Awaaz." The duo will put the contestants under the spotlight, grilling them with hard-hitting questions and testing their game like never before.

On Friday evening, Netflix shared the promo of the new episode. Check out here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

About 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' features actors, content creators and reality TV personalities living together in a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks to avoid elimination. The show has become known for its intense confrontations and secret confessions. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Grand Finale and Contestants

With the grand finale just around the corner, the competition has intensified as only a handful of contestants remain in the race. The current lineup includes Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, among others. (ANI)