Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh recently met cricketer Abhishek Sharma on a flight. Mankeet shared selfies with the cricketer on Instagram and praised his 'fearless batting style' and contribution to Indian cricket.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband Mankeet Singh recently bumped into cricketer Abhishek Sharma on a flight. On Friday, Mankeet shared selfies with Harshdeep and Abhishek. All three were smiling in the pictures. "Caught up with the amazing & extremely humble @abhisheksharma_4 today! Such a treat watching your fearless batting style and everything you're bringing to Indian cricket. Onwards and upwards! #abhisheksharma #indiancricketteam," Mankeet captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mankeet Singh (@mankeet_singh)

Abhishek Sharma's Recent Form

Meanwhile, on the cricket front, Abhishek was in action during T20Is against Zimbabwe, scoring 1, 8 and 2 in three matches.

This year has been up-and-down for Abhishek with the bat in T20Is, having scored 514 runs in 23 innings at an average of 23.36 and a strike rate of 185.55, with five fifties and a best score of 84. (ANI)