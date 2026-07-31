The Meghalaya government, in collaboration with DREAM, hosted the 'Pulse of the Hills' anti-drug awareness programme in Shillong, attended by actor John Abraham. The event highlighted youth engagement and sports to combat substance abuse.

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, in collaboration with the Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), hosted a comprehensive Anti-Drugs Awareness Programme which carried the theme, "Pulse of the Hills: Every Beat Against Drugs," on Friday. It was also attended by actor John Abraham.

Organised under the patronage of Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma, the programme underscored the State's broader goal of building a resilient, healthy, and drug-free Meghalaya through community participation, youth engagement, and systemic intervention, as per the press note.

Focus on Sports and Youth Development

The event was also attended by Bah Paul Lyngdoh, Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya, Social Welfare Department. In an interactive session, Bah Paul Lyngdoh and John Abraham emphasised the transformative power of sports and youth development in Meghalaya.

John Abraham Announces Football Academy

According to the press note, the actor extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, describing him as "one of the nicest human beings," and expressed his deep affection for Shillong and the greater Northeast. Calling the region the 'hotbed of football,' he announced that his new football academy will be ready in the next two years, sharing his vision to see "a Ronaldo or a Messi coming from the Northeast."

While addressing student questions about navigating negative influences and substance abuse, Abraham advocated for a disciplined, substance-free lifestyle rooted in strong values.

Meghalaya's Advancements and Optimism

Echoing this optimism for Meghalaya's youth, Bah Paul Lyngdoh highlighted Meghalaya's rapid advancements. He pointed to the upcoming academy, the construction of India's biggest stadium in Shillong, and massive investments in the social and youth sectors, confidently stating that the region is "poised for a future brighter than the sun."

Strengthening Rehabilitation Efforts

Dignitaries also inaugurated of a van, driven by the Government of Meghalaya's Social Welfare Department and supported by the DREAM Mission; the vehicle is explicitly dedicated to the Asha Bhavan Rehab Centre in Tura to strengthen the State's ongoing drug reduction, elimination, and action initiatives.

Honouring Champions of Recovery

A major highlight of the day was the felicitation of John Abraham, who was honoured alongside Recovery Champions and the State's youngest recovery champion.

A United Stance Against Substance Abuse

Delivering the welcome address, Saloni Verma, IAS, Director, Social Welfare Department, Government of Meghalaya, said that the programme is not merely an event, but a powerful symbol of the government's united stance against all forms of substance abuse, driven by a focus on prevention, recovery, and hope.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his visionary leadership and guidance, she highlighted the State's efforts through the DREAM (Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission) launched in 2022. She encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from Mr John Abraham's dedication to fitness and discipline, emphasising that true victory lies in building a resilient body and mind that can contribute meaningfully to society.

Through platforms like "Pulse of the Hills," the Government of Meghalaya continues to strengthen its multisectoral approach, ensuring that every beat of the state resonates with hope, health, and a decisive stance against drugs, as per the press note.