Actor Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday with a massive gathering of fans. He took to X to share a heartfelt note, reminiscing about his journey from Punjab. The actor is known for his roles in 'Dabangg' and his extensive philanthropic work.

Actor Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday on Thursday with his fans who arrived in huge numbers to express their love for the actor. Sood shared the photos from the day, which feature him interacting with his fans on his birthday. He expressed his gratitude to his fans for making his birthday special.

While sharing the photos on his X handle, Sonu Sood wrote, "There was a time when I came from Punjab with nothing but dreams, and birthdays passed quietly. Today, your love from every corner of the country humbles me beyond words..thank you for making me feel so blessed." There was a time when I came from Punjab with nothing but dreams, and birthdays passed quietly. Today, your love from every corner of the country humbles me beyond words..thank you for making me feel so blessed. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/psxZKeFNlz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 31, 2026

Sonu Sood's Film Career

Sonu Sood is one of the prominent actors in the Indian cinema industry who has worked across different languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. In Bollywood, the actor is best known for his performance in 'Dabangg', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Entertainment', R Rajkumar, Happy New Year and others.

Philanthropic Work

Apart from acting, the actor is also a philanthropist who owns an NGO named Sonu Sood Charity Foundation. According to its website, the primary mission of the NGO is to "transform the lives of the disadvantaged by empowering them with the necessary tools for a healthy, productive and dignified existence. We believe in transcending economic barriers and fostering a compassionate community. Beyond material assistance, we foster a sense of community. Altruism is our guiding principle. Through awareness campaigns, advocacy and collaborative efforts, we encourage citizens to actively participate in uplifting society."

Directorial Debut

Sonu Sood also made his directorial debut last year with the film 'Fateh', which also starred him in the lead role. It also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. (ANI)