A promo for 'Lock Upp Season 2' has sparked outrage after contestant Harshad Chopda showed the middle finger to fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. The incident has gone viral, leading to calls from viewers for his removal from the Netflix show.

'Lock Upp Season 2' seems to have kept viewers hooked with its daily dose of drama, and as the reality show reaches its halfway mark, a fresh controversy has grabbed attention online. The latest promo has sparked backlash against contestant Harshad Chopda after he was seen showing fellow contestant Shreya Kalra the middle finger during an argument.

Backlash Against Harshad Chopda

In the promo shared by Netflix on Tuesday, Harshad can be seen asking Shreya to listen to the gang leader and follow her instructions. However, when Shreya tells him not to interfere, the actor loses his temper and shows her the middle finger before walking away. Soon after the promo was released, the clip went viral on social media, with many users calling out Harshad's behaviour. Some viewers even demanded that he be removed from the show. One user wrote, "Manchild Harshad. Ekta should deduct 80% of both of them (Shivangi and Harshad) for overacting." Another commented, "I hate this person. Please kick him out." Take a look View this post on Instagram Harshad and Shreya have been at odds since the first week of the show.

Ongoing Feud Between Harshad and Shreya

Earlier, Harshad had accused Shreya of trying to manipulate him, while Shreya maintained that she had only tried to be friendly with him. The two contestants have continued to clash inside the house. In an earlier episode too, Harshad came charging towards Shreya after seeing Shivangi upset and in tears because of her. That incident also drew backlash online, with several viewers calling his reaction "overacting."

About 'Lock Upp Season 2'

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, 'Lock Upp Season 2' features celebrities living inside a jail-themed house, where they compete in tasks while dealing with allegations made against them. The reality show has three weeks left and streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. (ANI)