Little Hearts REVIEW: Is Shane Nigam, Mahima Nambiar's movie worth watching? Here's what netizens are saying

Little Hearts X Review: The highly awaited romantic comedy-drama Little Hearts, starring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, will be released in cinemas on June 7. Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Periera directed the film.

Little Hearts Twitter Review: The movie has encountered a significant hurdle. Yesterday, the makers revealed a startling development—' Little Hearts' has been banned in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, sparking a wave of controversy and speculation.

Sandra Thomas discusses the 'Little Hearts' ban in the Gulf.

Sandra Thomas, the film's producer, announced the restriction and shared the bad news on social media. In her poignant statement, she expressed her deep grief that "Little Hearts" has been banned from distribution in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations owing to a government-imposed limitation. Sandra addressed the entire team's great regret, emphasising the enormous effort and devotion that went into making the picture. Although the exact reason for the prohibition has not been revealed, she did address the persistent suspicions about the inclusion of a secret element in the film.

Little Hearts Cast and Crew

The film's great ensemble cast includes Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Baburaj, Jaffer Idukki, and Ramya Suvi. Despite the unanticipated challenges, "Little Hearts" is poised to provide a remarkable cinematic experience, owing to its fascinating plot and talented ensemble. As the premiere date approaches, people become increasingly excited to watch the incredible on-screen chemistry and magic created by this exceptional team.

#LittleHearts (Malayalam) is banned in GULF due to LBGTQ content. pic.twitter.com/XEGERrJMbg — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 6, 2024

#LittleHearts (Malayalam) banned in Gulf! It features #ShaneNigam & #MahimaNambiar and is scheduled for release on June 7 has been “Banned in the Gulf”! The producers have refused to reveal the reason for the ban, as it may give away the crux of the romantic film. pic.twitter.com/gzE2tvejaU — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 6, 2024

Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Periera direct "Little Hearts." Rajesh Pinnadan wrote the script, which is based on Biju Menon's "Oru Thekkan Thallu Case" and Prithviraj Sukumaran's "Vilayath Buddha." Kailas Menon wrote the musical soundtrack for the film. Noufal Abdullah handles the editing, while Luke Jose is in charge of the cinematography. Sandra Thomas, who previously produced the survival thriller "Nalla Nilavulla Rathri," is behind this much anticipated romantic comedy-drama.

The debut of "Little Hearts" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans. Stay tuned for informative X (previously Twitter) reviews as viewers discuss this romantic comedy-drama picture.

