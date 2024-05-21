Janhvi Kapoor reveals she sees THIS compatibility trait before dating

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'.
In the press conference, she revealed something that she checks before she starts dating a man.
She said, "After my date, I go home and check how compatible our zodiac signs are. There are many apps to do so."
However, she mentioned that if the compatibility does not match, she will not break up. She claimed to be very superstitious.
The 27-year-old actress is dating Shikhar Pahariya, who is a professional polo player and a businessman.
'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' is a romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor co-star in the flick which will be released in cinemas on May 31, 2024.