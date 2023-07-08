Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Duo spotted to be flirting candidly during meeting, here's what we know

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to be dating after being photographed interacting with one another during their meeting in the Hamptons. Something is brewing between the two, according to insiders close to the pair.

Again, it appears that there is a relationship developing between supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. When they were spotted together at an afterparty during New York Fashion Week in September 2022, the rumours of a possible love relationship between the two first surfaced. It appears that the pair is still having a good time together right now. The couple enjoyed precious time together in the Hamptons for the July 4th holiday while engaging in a lively and flirtatious interaction. According to a source who spoke to People, the Inception star and Hadid spent time together in the Hamptons during the Fourth of July weekend and engaged in some "flirtation." "They partied together for two nights even though they were with different groups of individuals. They were flirtatious, and Gigi appeared content, the source claims. The fact that they are dating each other is rather evident. They may not be dating exclusively, but they are dating nonetheless, the insider continued. Just like clockwork, Leo usually arrives at events first, followed by Gigi. It resembles a game.

When discussing Gigi and Leo's relationship, an insider claimed, "She sees Leo when they are in the same place. Together they had fun. The connection is more flirty than romantic. She enjoys the focus. She is not, however, a fool. She doesn't think it will result in anything, the insider continued. The two initially sparked dating suspicions in September 2022. This happened only a few weeks after DiCaprio split up with his four-year girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone. At the time, sources claimed that their relationship was only informal and that they had just begun to get to know one another.

While the public's interest in their romance seemed to wane in February, it was revived when they showed up to a pre-Oscars party hosted by their mutual pals. They were spotted together in London in June, which fueled rumours about their romance even more. They were seen with British Vogue's Edward Enninful at a dinner in Milan in February. They dined with a huge group in New York City in May. They arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on the same evening in June, which added to the mystery.

