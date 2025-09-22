Legendary Punjabi composer and mentor Charanjit Ahuja, who shaped countless iconic artists and songs, passed away in Mohali at 72, leaving behind a legacy that defined Punjabi music’s golden era

The Punjabi music industry is mourning the loss of its legendary composer and mentor, Charanjit Ahuja, who passed away at his residence in Mohali on Sunday at the age of 72. Ahuja had been battling cancer for several years and was under treatment at PGI. He is survived by his wife, Sangeeta Ahuja, and four sons, including well-known music director and composer Sachin Ahuja.

Ahuja was widely regarded not only as a composer but also as a visionary who played a pivotal role in shaping Punjabi music. He discovered and nurtured talent, transforming young performers into icons. One of his most notable contributions was recognizing the raw potential of Amar Singh and guiding him towards stardom, eventually creating the legendary figure of Chamkila. He also worked closely with artists such as Sardool Sikander, Gurdas Maan, Surinder Shinda, and many others, leaving an indelible mark on their careers.

Industry insiders recalled how Ahuja was instrumental in bringing Chamkila’s music into every household in Punjab. His studio became a hub for singers, where mentorship and collaboration flourished. Many artists remembered him as a guiding force whose encouragement left a lifelong impact.

Beginning his musical journey during the era of LP records and cassettes, Ahuja contributed significantly to the growth of Punjabi music when it was gaining recognition across India. While working with HMV, he ensured that emerging singers had opportunities to record in studios, which gave them both credibility and a platform to showcase their talent.

Over the course of his career, Ahuja composed music for 17 films and countless albums. His timeless tracks, including “Kaun Tera Pardesi,” “Yaara Oh Dildaara,” and “Mil Gaya Mil Gaya,” remain etched in the hearts of music lovers. His work in films like Kee Banu Duniyan Da (1986), Gabhroo Punjab Da (1986), and Dushmani Jattan Di (1993) is remembered as part of the golden era of Punjabi stage and studio music.

Artists across the industry expressed deep grief at his passing. Singer Surjit Khan remembered how Ahuja’s appreciation and encouragement during a recording session had stayed with him for life. Bai Hardeep noted that the industry had lost an irreplaceable figure, marking the end of a golden era. Others, including Satvinder Bugga, Gur Kirpal Surapuri, Sufi Balbir, Jelly, R Deep Raman, Bhupinder Babble, and Bill Singh, described Ahuja’s legacy as one that would inspire generations to come.

Although Ahuja is no longer with us, his contribution to Punjabi music as a composer, mentor, and cultural pioneer continues to resonate. His last rites are scheduled to take place at the Mohali crematorium at 1 pm on Monday.