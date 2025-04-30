- Home
'Chamkila' actress Sahiba Bali SLAMS NCERT’s removal of Mughal History: ‘How Can You Remove History?’
Sahiba Bali slams NCERT for removing Mughal history, urging a balanced and inclusive approach to India’s past.
Actress and influencer Sahiba Bali has taken to Instagram to strongly criticize the recent removal of Mughal and Delhi Sultanate history from Class 7 NCERT textbooks. Expressing disbelief, Sahiba questioned how such a significant part of India's historical fabric could be erased, even while promoting regional and indigenous history.
"Include more regional history, surely. Integrate religious studies, why not? Focus on indigenous Indian history, YES. But, HOW CAN YOU REMOVE HISTORY?" she wrote. Sahiba emphasized the vital role of Persian, Turkish, and Afghan influences in shaping North India’s identity, calling the omission "bizarre."
Sahiba Instagram story
Cultural Legacy Cannot Be Ignored, Say Netizens
Her post quickly gained traction, especially on Reddit, where users echoed her sentiment. Many noted that removing references to Mughals doesn’t erase their lasting impact on Indian culture, architecture, and societal structures. “Teaching about something doesn’t mean glorifying them,” one user pointed out, defending the need for a comprehensive, nuanced view of history.
Others called for a balanced representation, suggesting additions on Indian rulers like the Marathas and the Sikh Empire without sidelining any era. “Include everything, but don’t dismiss a major chunk of what made India as it is,” a commenter noted.
What Has Been Removed and Added?
According to a PTI report, NCERT has eliminated all mentions of the Mughal Empire and Delhi Sultanate from the Class 7 curriculum. Instead, the updated syllabus features topics such as Indian dynasties, ‘sacred geography,’ Maha Kumbh, and government campaigns like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.
A Call for Inclusive Education
Sahiba Bali’s statement has sparked renewed discussion on how history should be taught. While curriculum updates are routine, many argue that erasing entire eras risks offering an incomplete picture of India’s past. For now, Sahiba and many others continue to urge educators to strike a balance between promoting regional pride and preserving historical accuracy.