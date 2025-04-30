Image Credit : Instagram/Sahiba Bali

Actress and influencer Sahiba Bali has taken to Instagram to strongly criticize the recent removal of Mughal and Delhi Sultanate history from Class 7 NCERT textbooks. Expressing disbelief, Sahiba questioned how such a significant part of India's historical fabric could be erased, even while promoting regional and indigenous history.

"Include more regional history, surely. Integrate religious studies, why not? Focus on indigenous Indian history, YES. But, HOW CAN YOU REMOVE HISTORY?" she wrote. Sahiba emphasized the vital role of Persian, Turkish, and Afghan influences in shaping North India’s identity, calling the omission "bizarre."