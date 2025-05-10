Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, known for his transformative work in Indian cinema and theatre, passed away in Mumbai on May 10, leaving behind a legacy of artistic excellence

Vikram Gaikwad, a legendary figure in the Indian film industry and one of the most revered makeup artists in the country, died in Mumbai on Saturday, May 10. Known for his extraordinary skill and deep creative insight, Gaikwad earned multiple National Film Awards throughout his distinguished career, which spanned across Hindi, Marathi, and South Indian cinema.

The confirmation of his death came from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In his tribute, Shinde described Gaikwad as a remarkable artist whose makeup work had the magical ability to bring fictional characters to life. He also expressed that the artist's passing signified a significant loss to Indian cinema and theatre, and conveyed condolences on behalf of himself and the Shiv Sena party.

As reported by Maharashtra Times, the funeral rites are scheduled to be conducted at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar, Mumbai, at approximately 4:30 PM on May 10. The specific cause of Gaikwad’s death has not been disclosed at this time.

Gaikwad’s cinematic journey began with the film Sardar, which set the tone for an illustrious career in makeup artistry. Over the years, he worked on some of the most notable films in the Hindi film industry, earning acclaim for his ability to transform actors seamlessly into their roles.

His extensive body of work in Bollywood included critically and commercially successful films such as Panipat, Bell Bottom, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Blackmail, Dangal, PK, Super 30, Kedarnath, Thugs of Hindostan, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Each of these projects showcased his unmatched ability to craft detailed and authentic character appearances.

In the Marathi film industry, Gaikwad made a lasting impression through his work on several historical epics. His contributions to films like Balgandharva, Ani… Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Lokmanya, Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Fatteshikast, Pawankhind, and Sher Shivraj were widely appreciated for their historical accuracy and attention to period detail.

Gaikwad was also active in the world of theatre, where he was highly respected for his dedication and artistic finesse. One of his most significant achievements in this domain was his involvement in Janata Raja, the celebrated stage production portraying the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vikram Gaikwad’s passing leaves a profound void in the Indian creative arts landscape. His legacy lives on through the many iconic characters he helped shape on screen and stage, making him an irreplaceable name in the realm of cinematic transformation.

