Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has passed away at 85. Remembered as a music icon, he leaves a legacy of hits like 'California Girls' and 'Kokomo'. Donald Trump joined the public in mourning the singer-songwriter.

Washington DC [US], November 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) condoled the death of Mike Love, singer-songwriter and co-founder of the legendary American rock band The Beach Boys, who died at the age of 85. In a post on Truth Social, Trump remembered Love as a "spectacular person" with a "unique and beautiful voice" and said he would be missed but never forgotten. "The Great Mike Love, a good friend of mine, is dead at 85. Mike was a spectacular person, had a unique and beautiful voice, and helped lead the group to Great Fame and Fortune. He will be missed, but never forgotten! My condolences to his wonderful family," Trump said.

Love died on Saturday (local time), with his publicist Katie Altman confirming his death to NBC4. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, paramedics and sheriff's deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Malibu. Love was among the key voices behind The Beach Boys' success and was known for popular songs including 'California Girls', 'Fun, Fun, Fun' and 'Kokomo'. According to PEOPLE, confirming his death, Altman said in a statement, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

The singer's death comes months after he drew attention during a live performance in Cincinnati in October, where he appeared frail on stage. His longtime friend John Stamos also shared a post about his health before a show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Recalling his 41-year association with Love, Stamos, as per The Hollywood Reporter, said, “I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile.”

Born Michael Edward Love in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, he grew up in a family closely connected to music. He co-founded The Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with Brian’s college friend Al Jardine. Love became one of the band’s lead singers and was also known for writing lyrics. His work with Brian Wilson helped create some of the group’s biggest early hits, including ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘California Girls’. Songs such as ‘Surfin’ U.S.A.’, ‘Little Deuce Coupe’ and ‘All Summer Long’ also featured his vocals. The band became known for its songs about surfing, cars and young people in California, helping shape the sound of American pop music in the 1960s.

Love also played an important role in the band’s later success. In 1988, The Beach Boys scored their first No. 1 hit without Brian Wilson’s involvement with ‘Kokomo’. The song, co-written by Love with John Phillips, Scott McKenzie and Terry Melcher, featured in Tom Cruise’s film ‘Cocktail’. The same year, Love and the other members of The Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Apart from music, Love became interested in Transcendental Meditation and travelled to India in 1968 with members of The Beatles and other musicians to meet Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Over the years, Love continued performing with The Beach Boys and also worked on solo music projects. In 2016, he released his autobiography, ‘Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy’. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025, days after the death of his cousin and bandmate Brian Wilson. Love is survived by his wife Jacqueline Piesen and his eight children: Christian, Hayleigh, Brian, Shawn Marie, Summer, Teresa, Melinda and Ambha. (ANI)