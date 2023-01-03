Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list

    It is a proud feeling for our Bollywood music industry. The late singer Lata Mangeshkar who has sung in almost 36 languages within her illustrious career, has been featured on the most coveted and biggest global entertainment magazine, Rolling Stone's best 200 singers of all time list.

    Late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar features on coveted magazine Rolling Stone's best 200 singers list vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar was an Indian bollywood playback singer. She was one of the most influential and globally prominent musicians representing the Indian music industry worldwide. Her contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning eight decades had got her bestowed with honorific titles such as the Queen of Melody, Nightingale of India, and Voice of the Millennium.

    Not many people might know this, but the late iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian languages and a few foreign languages. In Indian languages majority of her songs were primarily in Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali. Her foreign languages included English, Indonesian, Russian, Dutch, Nepali, and Swahili. She received several honors and laurels throughout her career. 

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Scenic destinations which should be included in your travel bucket list this year

    In 1989, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India. In 2001, recognizing her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor. She is only the second female singer, after M. S. Subbulakshmi, to receive this honor. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

    Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been featured at the 84th spot in the renowned Rolling Stone magazine 200 Best Singers of All Time list. The late cult Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is also a part of the list. South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, better known by her stage name IU, also stars on the list, along with BTS’ youngest singer Jungkook. 

    Praising and talking about the late iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar, the magazine wrote, "The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of the Melody Queen is a cornerstone of Indian pop music. With a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 songs by some estimates."

    ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Three healthy vegan eats that should be a part of your daily diet

    It also shared, "Asha Bhosle, her younger sister, and true peer, has considered her elder sister, Lata Didi, her favorite singer. If Bhosle was more versatile and prolific, her elder sister remained the gold standard for the piercing brilliance of her tone. The Lata Mangeshkar songbook has informed songs far beyond Bollywood. From Britney Spears iconic song Toxic (which sampled the 1981 Lata duet Tere Mere Beech Mein) to electronic jams by Madlib and Four Tet (who made into a section of Lata’s superb Main Teri Chhoti Bahna Hoon the centerpiece of his 2015 Morning Side."

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait' vma

    Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz Gill starrer much-awaited song Moon Rise first look poster out; fans 'Can't Wait'

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ vma

    Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount might be in running to play iconic character of James Bond - READ

    Rashmika Mandanna ban in Kannada film industry? Kiccha Sudeep reacts to this rumour and more RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna ban in Kannada film industry? Kiccha Sudeep reacts to this rumour and more

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner 'still critical'; had two surgeries for blunt chest trauma-report RBA

    Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner 'still critical'; had two surgeries for blunt chest trauma-report

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report RBA

    Twitter suspends Kantara star and activist Kishore Kumar G- read report

    Recent Stories

    football Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele - FIFA President Gianni Infantino-ayh

    'Going to ask all countries to have one stadium with the name of Pele' - FIFA President Gianni Infantino

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths AJR

    Andhra Pradesh govt bans large gathering and rallies; cites public safety after Nellore stampede deaths

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk takeover gcw

    5 major changes that happened at Twitter post Elon Musk's takeover

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23: Here is why Jurgen Klopp has accused Brentford of stretching the rules post Liverpool loss-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Here's why Klopp has accused Brentford of 'stretching the rules' post Liverpool loss

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation - adt

    West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Malda station; BJP demands NIA investigation

    Recent Videos

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon