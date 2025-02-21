Late filmmaker Shyam Benegal honored at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

The National Indian Film Festival of Australia honors late filmmaker Shyam Benegal with a special retrospective, showcasing his iconic films and celebrating Indian cinema across multiple cities with global premieres.

The National Indian Film Festival is giving the audience a great chance to witness the iconic work of late filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

The festival has organised a retrospective of Benegal's influential body of work thanks with NFDC support. The retrospective features some of his most celebrated films, including 'Mammo' starring Farida Jalal, Surekha Sikri, Amit Phalke and Rajit Kapoor, 'Suraj ka satvan Ghoda' starring Pallavi Joshi, Rajit Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav, 'The Making of Mahatma' starring Rajit Kapoor and his last directorial 'Mujib: making of a Nation' based on life of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman who is also known as Father of Nation in Bangladesh.





Anupam Sharma, the Festival Director of NIFFA, in a press note, said, "The National Indian Film Festival of Australia is not just about showcasing Bollywood, but it is an ode to the entire spectrum of Indian cinema. It's about connecting people to the richness of our culture, our stories, and the voices that have shaped this vast and diverse country. With Shyam Benegal's retrospective, we aim to give audiences a chance to experience his cinematic brilliance, which continues to influence filmmakers around the world."

The ongoing film festival, brings together over 35 world and Australian premieres of Indian films, encompassing a range of languages and genres. The film festival is taking place across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra.

The festival's partnership with major Indian and Australian institutions, including Dendy Cinemas, the Indian High Commission, Marriott Bonvoy, and SBS, further underscores its mission to promote the richness of Indian filmmaking to the world.

