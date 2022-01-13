  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU; singer shows improvement in health

    After testing positive for coronavirus Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai; here's her latest health update

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
    Last weekend, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid 19 and was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. While the world is praying for her speedy recovery, her doctor Pratit Samdani gave some positive updates on her health to a news agency.

    The doctor said., “Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward, but there has been a slight improvement in her health." This news will give much relief to her fans worldwide. Lata Mangeshkar will be under observation in the ICU. A few days back, The singer's sister Usha Mangeshkar told a leading English daily that it is doubtful the doctors to discharge her anytime soon. For now, Lata Mangeshkar will be closely monitored and treated for both COVID-19 and pneumonia infections.

    Yes, two days back, Dr Pratith Samdhani had informed the media about her pneumonia problem, apart from Covid-19. The veteran singer, also known as the nightingale of India, is being attended by the best team of doctors of the famous Breach Candy hospital.

    Lata Mangeshkar is the Indian cinema’s greatest singer, who sang more than 25,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. She received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was also awarded Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history. She is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.


     

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
