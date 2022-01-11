Lata Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar says ‘Didi unlikely to get discharged soon’

The Nightingale of India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital on Sunday where she is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Image: Getty Images

India's Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where she is presently undergoing treatment for Covid-19. While the world is praying for a speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar, her younger sister, Usha Mangeshkar had said that the legendary singer is unlikely to be discharged soon from the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar reported mild symptoms of Covid-19 after which she was taken to the hospital and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Her hospital admission news was confirmed by her niece, Rachna.

Amidst speculations that Lata Mangeshkar will soon be discharged from the hospital, her sister, Usha Mangeshkar told a leading English daily that it is unlikely for the doctors to discharge her anytime soon.

Usha Mangeshkar reportedly said that none of the family members is allowed to meet ‘Didi’, as she is undergoing Covid-19 treatment, adding that a team of doctors and nurses are taking good care of her. Usha also said that the doctors may keep Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital for a day or two more, given her age factor. Lata Mangeshkar is 92 years old.

Meanwhile, Dr Pratith Samdhani who is leading the team of doctors treating Lata Mangeshkar had earlier said in the day that the legendary singer also has pneumonia, apart from Covid-19. She was brought to the hospital early on Sunday morning, reportedly. However, he ascertained that she is doing fine at the moment.

While Lata Mangeshkar is battling the virus, the whole country and her fans across the globe have been praying for her speedy and healthy recovery. A hoard of celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media, praying for Lata Mangeshkar’s early recovery from the virus. We, at Asianet Newsable, wish our India’s Nightingale for a fast recovery.

Meanwhile, India has been recording a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. The virus has also been contracted by children as young as four months old. The state governments across the country have started to impose Covid-19 restrictions looking at the increasing number of cases.