    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    Latest Lata Mangeshkar's heath update says she is doing better now but is still under ICU observation.

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, admitted Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, is doing better now, but she is still in ICU. Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer shared an update about the singer’s health, saying, “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors." 

    The spokesperson also urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery, saying, “Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home." However, the singer is out of danger, but she is still in ICU. Lata Mangeshkar, who is fondly known as India's nightingale, has started having solid food updated her doctor, Pratit Samdani a few days back.

    The singer is currently undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the hospital. Her doctor, Pratit Samdani, has recently shared her health updates with the media.

    The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back after she tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Last week, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also shared Lata's health condition, improving it. 

    Lata Mangeshkar is one of the Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received many awards like Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
