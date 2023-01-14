Lalit Modi in hospital, on oxygen: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery

Lalit Modi revealed that he was on 24x7 oxygen support following COVID-19 and pneumonia. Rajeev Sen, the brother of his alleged girlfriend, Sushmita Sen, reacted to his post.

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, has stated that he is on external oxygen assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lalit Modi announced in an Instagram post on Friday that his health has deteriorated after getting COVID-19 twice in two weeks, accompanied by influenza and severe pneumonia.

After three weeks of confinement, he was transported to London from Mexico. Lalit Modi updated his health, stating that he still needs time to recuperate and is now on 24x7 external oxygen support.

Soon after Lalit Modi uploaded the photo, well wishes for his quick recovery began to stream in. Rajeev Sen, the brother of his purported lover Sushmita Sen, also commented on his Instagram post.

Lalit Modi took to his Instagram to share photos and videos of himself from the hospital. In his caption, he wrote, “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug.”

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong,” while cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Get well soon.”



In another post, Lalit Modi shared a photo after landing in London. The image shows him standing with his two doctors, and he thanked them both in his post. “With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind,” he wrote.

Lalit Modi took over the Internet in 2022 after sharing a series of love-filled photos from his holiday with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. He revealed that he and Sushmita were dating in a July 2017 post. “ Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER,” he wrote.

Back in July 2022, Modi announced his love for the former Miss Universe by mentioning her in his bio, which read, “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”

Sushmita Sen kept mum, neither confirming nor denying the connection. However, she shot down trolls and lambasted them for labelling her a "money digger" in an Instagram post at the time. Sushmita had posted a photo of herself standing in the infinity pool, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

