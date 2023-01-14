Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lalit Modi in hospital, on oxygen: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery

    Lalit Modi revealed that he was on 24x7 oxygen support following COVID-19 and pneumonia. Rajeev Sen, the brother of his alleged girlfriend, Sushmita Sen, reacted to his post.

    Lalit Modi in hospital on oxygen Sushmita Sen brother Rajeev wishes a speedy recovery RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, has stated that he is on external oxygen assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lalit Modi announced in an Instagram post on Friday that his health has deteriorated after getting COVID-19 twice in two weeks, accompanied by influenza and severe pneumonia. 

    After three weeks of confinement, he was transported to London from Mexico. Lalit Modi updated his health, stating that he still needs time to recuperate and is now on 24x7 external oxygen support. 

    Also Read: Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    Soon after Lalit Modi uploaded the photo, well wishes for his quick recovery began to stream in. Rajeev Sen, the brother of his purported lover Sushmita Sen, also commented on his Instagram post.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

    Lalit Modi took to his Instagram to share photos and videos of himself from the hospital. In his caption, he wrote, “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug.”

    Also Read: SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong,” while cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Get well soon.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)


    In another post, Lalit Modi shared a photo after landing in London. The image shows him standing with his two doctors, and he thanked them both in his post. “With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind,” he wrote.

    Lalit Modi took over the Internet in 2022 after sharing a series of love-filled photos from his holiday with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. He revealed that he and Sushmita were dating in a July 2017 post. “ Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER,” he wrote.

    Back in July 2022, Modi announced his love for the former Miss Universe by mentioning her in his bio, which read, “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.”  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

    Sushmita Sen kept mum, neither confirming nor denying the connection. However, she shot down trolls and lambasted them for labelling her a "money digger" in an Instagram post at the time. Sushmita had posted a photo of herself standing in the infinity pool, “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip  The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

    Lalit Modi took over the Internet in 2022 after sharing a series of love-filled photos from his holiday with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen. He revealed that he and Sushmita were dating in a July 2017 post.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kolhi having a fun time at the beach

    What happens when SS Rajamouli meets Steven Spielberg? Read THIS RBA

    Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    Steven Spielberg 'liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani RBA

    Steven Spielberg 'Liked' Naatu Naatu; filmmaker poses with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film" RBA

    SS Rajamouli post winning Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu': "RRR Is Not Bollywood Film"

    VD12 first look Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri next movie RBA

    VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri’s next movie

    Recent Stories

    football el clasico real madrid vs barcelona Is Ronaldo happy with life at Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia Carlo Ancelotti reveals snt

    Is Ronaldo happy with life at Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia? Real Madrid's Ancelotti reveals

    Kerala University grants menstruation benefit to female students gcw

    Kerala University grants 'menstruation benefit' to female students

    Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from unknown caller at Nagpur office; probe on AJR

    Nitin Gadkari receives death threat from unknown caller at Nagpur office; probe on

    Prince Harry on Spare Dont think family would ever forgive me if I told all gcw

    Prince Harry on 'Spare': 'Don't think family would ever forgive me if I told all...'

    You are asset of our nation Rajnath Singh on armed forces Veterans Day AJR

    'You are asset of our nation': Rajnath Singh on armed forces Veterans' Day

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon