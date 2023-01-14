Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what happened when SS Rajamouli met Steven Spielberg

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    RRR music composer MM Keeravani, who won a Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, has posted a selfie with Steven Spielberg.

    Keeravani took to Twitter on Saturday morning (Jan 14) to share two pictures with Spielberg, who was named Best Director for his semi-autobiographical movie 'The Fabelmans' at the recent Golden Globes. 'The Fabelmans,' a coming-of-age movie, also won the Golden Globe for Best Picture in the drama category.

    Keeravani indicated that Spielberg "liked" Naatu Naatu by sharing the images, which also included SS Rajamouli. "Had the opportunity of meeting the God of Movies and telling him how much I adore his movies, notably DUEL," the composer wrote.

    "And I couldn't believe it when he stated he liked Naatu Naatu," he said in another tweet. Spielberg has received several honours, including three Academy Awards (with two for Best Director). Rajamouli also shared photographs with the legendary filmmaker. He seems astonished to see Spielberg in one of the photos.   

    The foot-tapping tune from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Naatu Naatu, won Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which highlights the spirit of dance and camaraderie between RRR main performers Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters, won the Golden Globes against opposition from Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.

    Naatu Naatu has also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, and Ram Charan has claimed that if the film wins, he and Jr NTR will most likely dance on stage. The Telugu song Naatu Naatu is performed by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
