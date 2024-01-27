'Lal Salaam': Rajinikanth gets teary-eyed when daughter Aishwarya says, 'Dad is not a 'Sanghi' (WATCH)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's speech at the 'Lal Salaam' audio launch brought her superstar father to tears. She spoke about her father being labelled 'Sanghi' by netizens on social media.

During the 'Lal Salaam' audio launch, director Aishwarya said that her father 'Rajinikanth is not a 'Sanghi'. At the January 26 event in Chennai, Aishwarya discussed her father being labelled as a 'Sanghi' on social media. Thalaivar burst into tears when Aishwarya spoke about him and the film on stage. 'Lal Salaam', a sports drama, will be released in cinemas on February 9.

On January 26, the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai hosted the audio premiere of 'Lal Salaam'. She praised her crew as she addressed the audience.

Also Read: Video: Rajinikanth looks stylish at 'Lal Salaam' audio launch; superstar arrives in vintage car

Speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rajinikanth opened up about the recent personal attacks her father had received on social media. She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to clarify here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'."

Aishwarya R: If my father was a sanghi, he wouldn't have done this film



கதை கேட்டு தான் நடிக்கிறாரா? நான் கூட மகளுக்காகனு நெனச்சேன்😏



His actions offscreen clearly reflect his political stand & beliefs. Whatever he does after hearing "action!" doesnt matter#sanghi #LalSalaam pic.twitter.com/bzufpKKzUy — Chinrasu Sakthivel (@JrSakthiPumpkin) January 27, 2024

Upon hearing this, Rajinikanth was moved to tears , while his fans went berserk hearing her speech.

Aishwarya also revealed that it was initially difficult to mount this project as many producers didn't come forward to bankroll it. She also added that she didn't even think of asking her father to be part of the film.

Also Read: Bobby Deol turns 55: Animal to Humrazz; 7 best films of the actor

She said, "When my father heard the script, he asked me if he could do Moideen Bhai's role. I was hesitant initially. I thought, me being his daughter, I still had no right to tarnish his legacy. I never thought about him for the role until he himself suggested."

Rajinikanth burst into tears after hearing her words, and his followers went crazy.



Aishwarya also talked about 'Lal Salaam'

Aishwarya also said that it was initially tough to launch this project since several producers declined to fund it. She also stated that she did not consider inviting her father to appear in the film. She stated, "When my father heard the screenplay, he asked me if he could play Moideen Bhai. I was apprehensive at first. As his daughter, I believed I had no right to ruin his legacy. "I never considered him for the role until he suggested it."

This song will set the screen on fire. #LalSalaam pic.twitter.com/bAdAVTq38f — Jerold (@Jerold25961839) January 27, 2024

Aishwarya also complimented the people of Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and Pondicherry for treating Rajinikanth like their own son while filming. Aishwarya then stated that 'Lal Salaam' deals with a delicate issue and that only a guy with humanity would agree to perform it, before thanking her father.

Superstar Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was a Sanghi, he would not do #LalSalaam.



~ Aishwarya Rajinikanth



Superstar went into tears at Audio launch 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oZtSzjn1Bz — Taurus (@itz_chillax) January 26, 2024

The sports drama's lead actors are Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Rajinikanth makes a long cameo appearance in the film. 'Lal Salaam,' created by Lyca Productions, will be released in cinemas on February 9.