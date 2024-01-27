Bobby Deol turns 55: Animal to Humrazz; 7 best films of the actor

Entertainment
Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol! Bollywood's versatile gem, from 'Barsaat' to 'Animal,' his charisma and talent shine on
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this romantic thriller starred Bobby Deol along with Akshaye Khanna and Amisha Patel
Another film directed by Abbas-Mustan, it featured Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles
He stole hearts playing the dumb antagonist against Ranbir Kapoor is this Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial
This was Bobby Deol's debut film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, where he starred opposite Twinkle Khanna
Directed by Rajiv Rai, this thriller featured Bobby Deol along with Kajol and Manisha Koirala
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this action film starred Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Preity Zinta
This action thriller, directed by Guddu Dhanoa, had Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles