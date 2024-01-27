Entertainment

Bobby Deol turns 55: Animal to Humrazz; 7 best films of the actor

Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol! Bollywood's versatile gem, from 'Barsaat' to 'Animal,' his charisma and talent shine on

Humraaz (2002)

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this romantic thriller starred Bobby Deol along with Akshaye Khanna and Amisha Patel

Ajnabee (2001)

Another film directed by Abbas-Mustan, it featured Bobby Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bipasha Basu in pivotal roles

Animal (2023)

He stole hearts playing the dumb antagonist against Ranbir Kapoor is this Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial

Barsaat (1995)

This was Bobby Deol's debut film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, where he starred opposite Twinkle Khanna

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Directed by Rajiv Rai, this thriller featured Bobby Deol along with Kajol and Manisha Koirala

Soldier (1998)

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this action film starred Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Preity Zinta

Bichhoo (2000)

This action thriller, directed by Guddu Dhanoa, had Bobby Deol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles

