Video: Rajinikanth looks stylish at 'Lal Salaam' audio launch; superstar arrives in vintage car

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' had its audio debut in Chennai. Rajinikanth, who makes an extensive cameo appearance in the film, arrived at the site in a vintage automobile.

On January 26, superstar Rajinikanth appeared spectacularly at Chennai's 'Lal Salaam' audio launch event. He arrived at the event in the same antique car featured in the film. He was greeted enthusiastically by supporters who chanted 'Thalaivar' and cheered him on. For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth makes an extensive cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya's movie, 'Lal Salaam', which opens in theatres on February 9.

The 'Lal Salaam' audio launch took place at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. Several directors, including Nelson Dilipkumar and KS Ravikumar, were in attendance.

Quote of the day : @ash_rajinikanth : “When they brand Appa as Sanghi, it angers me. #Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi! If he’s one, he wouldn’t have acted in a film like #LalSalaam.” #AishwaryaRajinikanth #LalSalaam pic.twitter.com/nCLafPa7CJ — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 27, 2024

Rajinikanth made an unforgettable entrance in a vintage automobile he used in the film. His entrance was greeted with loud shouts, whistles, and chanting.

When Rajinikanth reached the arena, he welcomed his admirers with folded palms and a wave.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth directs 'Lal Salaam', a sports drama with a script written by Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya. Lyca Productions' supporting cast includes Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and Nirosha.

'Lal Salaam' is distributed by Red Giant Movies and has music by AR Rahman. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy and editor B Pravin Baaskar are among the technical staff.

