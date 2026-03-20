Mahieka Sharma made a stunning appearance as the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in a flowy white drape, she revealed this was her exclusive walk for the designer's 'imperfect flowers' collection.

Mahieka Sharma Graces the Ramp for Anamika Khanna

The spotlight turned on model Mahieka Sharma as she turned showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna, delivering a stunning appearance on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Dressed in one of Khanna's runway outfits, Mahieka looked graceful as she took the lead. She walked the show in a flowy white drape ensemble, further accentuated with a customised hangbag with frills, which she held in her hand. She completed the look with frilled footwear and drop earrings. Mahieka kept her hair neatly tied in a bun, with a few loose strands at the front.

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While speaking to the media, she shared, "This is my second time walking for Anamika. But this time I am exclusive to her.. so you won't see me again."

Designer Anamika Khanna on Her 'Imperfect Flowers' Collection

Designer Anamika Khanna, who delivered a grand finale on Day 1, spoke to ANI and detailed her latest collection. "My collection is inspired by imperfect flowers. The whole idea was focused on the fact that the rose grows where it doesn't belong," she said.

Mahieka on India's T20 World Cup Win

During the media interaction, Mahieka also reacted to the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "I am proud of our country.. I am proud of our team. They have all done such a phenomenal job. But obviously, he (Hardik Pandya) is my player of the team," Mahieka said.

AK|OK's Versatile New Collection

Coming back to Anamika Khanna's showcase, her label AK|OK's latest collection focused on garments that can serve multiple purposes like styling, layering, and more. "From draped dhoti pants and ruffled asymmetric tops to relaxed co-ord sets and floor-length gowns, the garments moved effortlessly between statement dressing and everyday wearability. She also included hand-painted textures, unfinished details, asymmetry, 3D embroidery, intricate hand embroidery, and gold Zari work. One of the key highlights from the show was the introduction of menswear with the AK|OK initiative. (ANI)