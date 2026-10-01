Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI will take place in New Delhi from October 13-18, 2026. The season will culminate with a Grand Finale by Amit Aggarwal and will also mark Manish Malhotra's return to the runway after three years.

The dates for Lakmé Fashion Week’s October 2026 edition have been unveiled, lifting the curtains on one of the fashion calendar’s most eagerly anticipated gatherings. With the announcement setting the stage for another season of designer showcases and emerging trends, the national capital is once again poised to become the centre of fashion conversation. As announced on Thursday, Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) will take place from October 13 to October 18, 2026.

Presented by the House of Lakmē, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands, the season will spotlight the people, partnerships and ideas driving fashion forward. The season will culminate with the House of Lakmē Grand Finale featuring AM.IT by Amit Aggarwal, bringing together the designer's distinctive approach to craft, structure and contemporary Indian design with Lakmē’s vision for the future of beauty.

The Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmē Fashion Week Opening Show is one of the most anticipated shows of the season. This season will be presented by an iconic collaboration between Lakmē and Tira and will feature celebrated designer pero bringing the label's distinctive approach to craftsmanship, storytelling and contemporary Indian design to the forefront.

FDCI Initiatives and Global Collaborations

The edition will also feature FDCI led initiatives including FDCI X Moscow Fashion Week, featuring Russian designer Sergey Sysoev, celebrating creative dialogue and cultural exchange through fashion; “The Fifth Season”, a fashion story from Ladakh, presented by Department of Industries & Commerce, Union Territory of Ladakh, spotlighting regional craftsmanship, indigenous traditions and the rich creative heritage of the Himalayan region; “Eccellenza”- The artisans of Italian Style presented by Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Confartigianato and FDCI, bringing together Indian and Italian design perspectives while strengthening the dialogue between the two fashion ecosystems; and FDCI X Pearl Academy First Cut, highlighting emerging talent and new perspectives in design while reinforcing the platform’s commitment to education, innovation and the future of fashion. Together, these showcases reflect FDCI’s continued focus on preserving craft, nurturing talent and creating new opportunities for cultural collaboration within the fashion ecosystem.

Innovation and responsible design will remain central to the platform's vision, with the finale of the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge in Partnership with the UN in India taking place at the Embassy of France in Delhi on October 13.

Designer Line-up and Special Showcases

One of the most anticipated showcases of the season, Maruti Suzuki NEXA presents Manish Malhotra Luxury Pret, marking the designer’s return to Lakmē Fashion Week after three years, with Manish Malhotra unveiling his latest festive collection on the runway.

Maruti Suzuki NEXA Presents ‘The Spotlight’ 12th edition will spotlight emerging design talent, bringing fresh creative perspectives and distinctive design voices to the Lakmē Fashion Week runway.

Meanwhile, NIF Global Presents GenNext will shine a spotlight on emerging talent through showcases by this season's winning designers - Day & Age, Subbha and Abhishek Chauhan.

Celebrated designers Ashish N Soni, Namrata Joshipura, Suneet Verma, Tarun Tahiliani and Samant Chauhan will also take to the runway in primetime showcases this season. Namrata Joshipura will present her contemporary design language in collaboration with OPPO, bringing together fashion and technology, while Samant Chauhan will collaborate with Jaisalmer Crafted Bar on a special series of collectables that celebrates craftsmanship and design.

FDCI Chairman on the Return to New Delhi

Commenting on the return of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI to New Delhi, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, "Delhi has long been at the heart of India's fashion industry, bringing together craftsmanship, couture, textiles and creative excellence. As we return to the capital, we look forward to presenting a season that celebrates established design talent, nurtures emerging voices and creates opportunities for meaningful cultural exchange through initiatives such as our three collaborations with designers from Italy, Moscow and Ladakh. This edition reflects both the strength of Indian fashion today and the opportunities that lie ahead,” as per a press release.

The fashion gala will be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi. (ANI)