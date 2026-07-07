Actress Mahhi Vij has announced a temporary break from social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' star asked for prayers from her fans but did not disclose the reason for her hiatus, stating she would return for work-related updates.

Actress Mahhi Vij has announced that she is taking a break from social media. The 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' actor shared the update through her Instagram Stories and asked her fans to remember her in their prayers. However, she did not reveal the reason behind her decision. In her post, Mahhi said she would be away from social media for "sometime" and added that she would return if she had any work-related updates to share. "Taking a break from social media for sometime no idea how much til i have to post something work related. Dua mein yaad rakhna."

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The announcement comes shortly after Mahhi was seen celebrating with actress Rishita Kothari following their exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai. Mahhi, however, did not share why she decided to take a break from social media.

Mahhi Vij's Career Highlights

The actress recently returned to television with 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' after a long break. Before that, she was last seen in 'Laal Ishq' and had stayed away from daily soaps for several years.

Mahhi is best known for her roles in 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and 'Balika Vadhu.' The actress has also appeared in reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.' (ANI)