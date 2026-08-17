Alia Bhatt shared adorable family pictures from a vacation. On the work front, she will star in 'Tumbbad 2' with Sohum Shah, set for a 2027 release, and 'Love and War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, also releasing in 2027.

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday treated her Instagram family to adorable pictures with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha, from one of their vacations. In one of the pictures, Alia, Raha, and Ranbir can be seen enjoying the scenic view of azure-blue waters from a yacht. In another, Alia is seen sleeping next to Raha, who adorably holds on to her mother's ear. View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) "good old days, cuddles and all (sunshine)," she captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Sohum Shah in 'Tumbbad 2'. The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans of the acclaimed film, with Bhatt joining Shah in what is being described as a key role in the sequel rather than a brief appearance. The confirmation comes shortly after the makers announced that 'Tumbbad 2' is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027.

In the coming months, she will also be seen with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'. Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The project marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali and is being billed as the filmmaker's most ambitious romantic drama to date. The film also reunites Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after 'Saawariya' and follows Alia Bhatt's collaboration with the director in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)