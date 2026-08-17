Karan Wahi warned his fans about a fake Snapchat account using his identity to misguide and scam people. The actor, currently on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', urged followers not to interact with any unknown accounts claiming to be him.

Karan Wahi Warns Against Imposter on Snapchat

Karan Wahi has asked his fans to be careful after coming across a fake Snapchat account using his name and identity. The actor shared a screenshot of the account on Instagram Stories and made it clear that the profile does not belong to him.

Wahi said the person behind the account has been misguiding people. He also warned his followers not to add or interact with unknown accounts, thinking they are connected to him. "Apparantely whoever this is loves to tell people it's me Please do not add any random person on snapchat thinking its me Its a fake account Please beware of imposters trying to scam people," he wrote.

On 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

The actor is currently seen on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'. Wahi has also shared glimpses of the physical challenges he has faced during his time on the show. He earlier posted pictures showing marks on his body after taking part in a rubber bullet stunt.

Calling 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' his favourite show, Wahi said the experience has also helped him discover a different side of himself. "Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me," the actor wrote on Instagram. (ANI)