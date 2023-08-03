Kylie Jenner 'still dating' Timothee Chalamet; contrary to ongoing reports of being 'dumped'

Despite media reports claiming that Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet split up. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet appear to be together. The fashion diva is still very much dating rumoured boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet despite their constant split-up rumours going around.

Kylie Jenner is still in a relationship with Timothee Chalamet despite speculations that they have split up. A leading global entertainment portal reports that the 25-year-old reality star has been quietly dating the 27-year-old actor since the beginning of April, and they have not split up. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's reported dating and romance rumours have taken social media by storm. As exciting details and updates keep coming about the rumoured couple and their dates in the city. The recent rumours claimed that the 25-year-old reality star and the 27-year-old Dune star split up with one other. But according to the leading global entertainment outlet, the beauty mogul is still in a relationship with the actor. But they have kept their romance out of the public eye and media radar since they first made headlines in April 2023.

The portal reported that Kylie got clicked and spotted at the home of Dune star Timothee Chalamet when the rumours broke, and the two were grabbing tacos at the same moment. Source from the portal continued and added that since that day, we have not seen the couple together, so it is pretty understandable that they want to keep things quiet and out of the public eye while they continue to work on their relationship.

Kylie Jenner and the Wonka actor started dating after she and Travis Scott split. Jenner and Scott were romantically off for five years and were last together in December, but it looks like their relationship is over for good. They have two kids together: 5-year-old Stormi and 18-month-old son Aire. Kylie and Timothee's relationship rumours have been attracting the attention of fans and netizens as well.

