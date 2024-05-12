Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)

    Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty visited Vaishno Devi temple with her mother and sister, opting for a horseback ride for the trek. Many social media users took to the comments and slammed her actions.

    'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens troll Shilpa Shetty for riding horseback to Vaishno Devi temple (WATCH)
    First Published May 12, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Shilpa Shetty recently visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty and sister, starlet Shamita Shetty. She also uploaded images from her vacation on social media. They travelled to the temple by private plane and then helicopter. The visit comes shortly after the Enforcement Directorate seizes assets worth Rs 98 crore from Shilpa and Raj Kundra in connection with a cryptocurrency scam.

    Shilpa Shetty received fire on social media after sharing a video of her horseback journey to the peak for darshan at Vaishno Devi shrine. Animal rights activists chastised her for animal cruelty, questioning the necessity of her rigorous fitness and yoga regimen since she couldn't travel the 12 km from the base camp in Katra. Many people responded in the comments section, condemning her conduct. 

    One user commented, “Kya fayda itni fitness ka jab Jana kisi bezuban pe baithke he hai”. Another wrote, “Kya faayda Itna yoga karne ka climbing in a horse and going• helicopter kar lete isse achcha.” “Koi fayeda nhi bejan janwar k upper baithke jane m darshan krne k krne hai pedal jao helicopter se jao,” read a third comment.

    Shilpa Shetty visited Assam last week to worship at the Kamakya Temple. She was photographed making a special pooja and posing with temple authorities. Meanwhile, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was not present at the temple. See the photographs below.

    Last month, the ED confiscated Raj's properties worth Rs 97.79 crore. According to the ED, Shilpa has a residential apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, and another property is a residential home in Pune, together with equity interests in Raj Kundra's name.

    The ED's Mumbai zonal office has temporarily attached Raj's immovable and moveable possessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It has been stated that Kundra and others received large sums of money in the form of bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from the "gullible public with false promises of 10% per month return in the form of bitcoins." Meanwhile, on Mother's Day, Shilpa shared a lovely photo with her sister and mother, showing them sharing loving moments. 

