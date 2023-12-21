Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    KWK 8: Ajay Devgn remembers his father Veeru Devgan's journey from carpenter to gangster to action director

    Koffee With Karan 8: In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan, Ajay Devgan opens up in a candid discussion, unveiling a startling revelation about his father Veeru Devgan's history.

    With a Bollywood career spanning more than three decades and a repertoire of over 100 films, actor Ajay Devgn has undoubtedly etched his mark in the industry. Presently reveling in a life of luxury, he ensures his children are afforded a similar lifestyle. However, the trajectory of affluence starkly contrasts with the humble beginnings of his father, Veeru Devgan. During a candid conversation on Koffee with Karan 8, Ajay unveiled a poignant chapter of his father's past. At the tender age of 13, Veeru left his home in old Punjab, arriving in Bombay without a train ticket and even facing incarceration. Struggling to secure employment and basic sustenance, Veeru found himself washing a stranger's cab daily in exchange for a place to sleep, a gesture of kindness that altered the course of his life.

    Ajay Revealed, "He started from there and eventually became a carpenter. Then he became one of the gangsters in Sion-Koliwada area. He was a carpenter also and there were gang wars. One day a very senior action director Mr Ravi Khanna was passing by and there was this street fight going on. So, he stopped the car and called my dad after the fight and asked, ‘What do you do?’ and he said ‘I’m a carpenter’. So, he said one very good line, ‘Tu ladta acha hai, come and meet me tomorrow’ and made him a fighter. So that’s where he started from."

    Veeru Devgan's journey, despite its arduous start, unfolded into a distinguished career, choreographing action sequences for over 200 films. His notable contributions include iconic movies such as Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Mr. Natwarlal, Phool Aur Kaante, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

    Adding an intriguing layer to the narrative, the episode also shed light on the professional camaraderie shared between Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. During the show, Rohit, who played a crucial role in Ajay's directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, reminisced about their collaborative journey. This marked the genesis of a lasting professional partnership and a deep-rooted friendship. Rohit shared anecdotes of his substantial contributions, having assisted Ajay in the direction of nearly 12 films, underscoring the enduring nature of their bond in the cinematic landscape.

