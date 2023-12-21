Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Salaar': HIT or FLOP? Will Prabhas-Prithviraj's film break records of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Read this

    Salaar Box Office: Despite an A certificate, Salaar targets a significant box office haul. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

    Salaar HIT or FLOP? Will Prabhas-Prithviraj's film break records of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Salaar Box Office Collection: Salaar (Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1), Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's forthcoming film, is expected to be released this weekend. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the Baahubali star and KGF filmmaker, will compete alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Despite the conflict, Salaar appears to be on the right track. According to rumours, the film's advance bookings have already resulted in an amazing box office haul. With only bookings, the film allegedly grossed Rs 29.45 crores.

    Salaar grossed 29.45 crore with bookings, according to Sacnilk.com. The majority of these revenues came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP has made a gross contribution of around Rs 7.74 Cr to the advance collection. Telangana has contributed Rs 9.92 Cr [10.66 Cr]. Karnataka's contribution was Rs 5.53 crore. Kerala gave Rs 1.79 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.33 crore (at the time of publishing).

    Also Read: Dunki: Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on

    Salaar has received an A certificate. "We obviously wanted a 'U/A' because we want the family audience to come and watch the film," director Prashanth Neel said of the rating. At the same time, we are now content with a 'A' grade. The censor board's guidelines have altered, and we accepted it once they explained why."

    While speaking with SS Rajamouli, he voiced his displeasure with the certification.“This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core,” the director said, adding, “I’ve seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn’t make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay.”

    Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia birthday special: A look into the diva's fashionable avatar

    Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire from Hombale Films stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in major parts. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar runs for 2 hours and 55 minutes.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama rkn

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama

    Dunki Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on ATG

    Dunki: Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on

    Will Mohanlal's Neru win audiences' hearts? Read box office collection day 1 prediction RBA

    Will Mohanlal's 'Neru' win audiences' hearts? Read box office collection day 1 prediction

    Main Atal Hoon: Fans go gaga over Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ex-PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee [WATCH] ATG

    Main Atal Hoon: Fans go gaga over Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ex-PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Don't Want To Go Home With You', says Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain and asks for DIVORCE RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'I Don't Want To Go Home With You', says Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain and asks for DIVORCE

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event likely to launch on January 18 watch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    INDIA bloc to hold protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs; check details AJR

    INDIA bloc to hold protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs; check details

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama rkn

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama

    Dunki Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on ATG

    Dunki: Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon