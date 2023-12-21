'Salaar': HIT or FLOP? Will Prabhas-Prithviraj's film break records of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki? Read this

Salaar Box Office Collection: Salaar (Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1), Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's forthcoming film, is expected to be released this weekend. The film, which marks the first collaboration between the Baahubali star and KGF filmmaker, will compete alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Despite the conflict, Salaar appears to be on the right track. According to rumours, the film's advance bookings have already resulted in an amazing box office haul. With only bookings, the film allegedly grossed Rs 29.45 crores.

Salaar grossed 29.45 crore with bookings, according to Sacnilk.com. The majority of these revenues came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP has made a gross contribution of around Rs 7.74 Cr to the advance collection. Telangana has contributed Rs 9.92 Cr [10.66 Cr]. Karnataka's contribution was Rs 5.53 crore. Kerala gave Rs 1.79 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.33 crore (at the time of publishing).

Salaar has received an A certificate. "We obviously wanted a 'U/A' because we want the family audience to come and watch the film," director Prashanth Neel said of the rating. At the same time, we are now content with a 'A' grade. The censor board's guidelines have altered, and we accepted it once they explained why."

#Salaar advance for day1 in India surpasses 35cr💥Insane Craze gripping the nation



Overseas advances -30cr

Overall advance -65cr +



Releasing tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mIOoig1Uty — Screen Score (@TheScreenScore) December 21, 2023

While speaking with SS Rajamouli, he voiced his displeasure with the certification.“This story is all about Deva and Vardha, Salaar is a drama at its core,” the director said, adding, “I’ve seen Telugu cinema for years now and the violence in my film is pale compared to that. The idea was never to make a film so violent it gets an A. But the guidelines have changed and the censor board asked me to make certain cuts. I got so quiet when they said that because I didn’t make a vulgar movie. The violence in the film is needed. I was disappointed, but Prabhas told me it’s okay.”

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire from Hombale Films stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in major parts. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar runs for 2 hours and 55 minutes.