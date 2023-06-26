Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details

    Father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan is set to work together in a theatrical film produced by the former alongside his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The project will be produced by Red Chilies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures jointly--- By Amrita Ghosh

    Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines once again with an exciting project. It is reported that he will be starring in a feature film alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be making her grand theatrical debut. But that's not all to top it Shah Rukh Khan is also stepping into the role of a co-producer for this film, adding another feather to his cap. He will co-produce the film alongside Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Though the search for a director to helm this prestige project is still on. However, tinsel-town is abuzz with this collaboration which has already enthused people for their previous successful collaboration in Pathan.

    Bringing together Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures as production houses, this untitled film is already in the pre-production phase. The excitement is palpable among all the stakeholders involved, as they eagerly prepare to bring this project to life.

    Suhana Khan will take on the lead role which will be her theatrical debut. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance, akin to his memorable role in "Dear Zindagi." The specific details of the film's plot and the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps for now, adding an air of mystery to the project. However, the father-daughter duo is thrilled to collaborate professionally and share the screen together.

    ALSO READ: Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts

    But this film is just the beginning of a larger partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand as co-producers. The insider source reveals that this venture will kick off a series of collaborations between the two in their producer avatars. It's a promising sign of more exciting projects to come from this dynamic duo.

    As fans eagerly await more updates, they also look forward to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Jawan," set to hit theaters in September. Directed by the talented Atlee, the movie features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Simultaneously, Suhana Khan is also gearing up for her Bollywood acting debut in the much-anticipated film "The Archies," which will release on the popular streaming platform, Netflix.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

    ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo

    With Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Suhana Khan's talent and Siddharth Anand's expertise this yet-to-be-titled film is undoubtedly set to capture the hearts of audiences. It's an exciting time for fans who can't wait to see what surprises Shah Rukh has in store for them.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details vma

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in The Godfather AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola masterpiece (MAH)

    Mohanlal and Mammootty in ‘The Godfather’: AI reimagines Mollywood kings in Coppola’s masterpiece

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details vma

    Is 'The Kerala Story' producer Vipul Shah making new film with director Sudipto Sen? Know details

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dinning together in Paris sparks dating rumours MSW

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Neelam Gill dining together in Paris sparks dating rumours

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH vma

    Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Gmail 101 How to block spam emails gcw

    Gmail 101: How to block spam emails?

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details vma

    Kannada star Suraj Kumar loses leg in accident; know details

    Delhi based IFA Academy syncs modern times for Muslims with the Quran

    Delhi-based Academy syncs modern times for Muslims with the Quran

    OnePlus Nord 3 Indian prices leaked Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 India prices leaked! Here's how much it may cost you

    Ilkay Gundogan's 8 most memorable Man City moments snt

    Ilkay Gundogan's 8 most memorable Man City moments

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon