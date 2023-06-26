Is Shah Rukh Khan producing Suhana Khan's theatrical debut film? Know details

Father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan is set to work together in a theatrical film produced by the former alongside his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The project will be produced by Red Chilies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures jointly--- By Amrita Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines once again with an exciting project. It is reported that he will be starring in a feature film alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be making her grand theatrical debut. But that's not all to top it Shah Rukh Khan is also stepping into the role of a co-producer for this film, adding another feather to his cap. He will co-produce the film alongside Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Though the search for a director to helm this prestige project is still on. However, tinsel-town is abuzz with this collaboration which has already enthused people for their previous successful collaboration in Pathan.

Bringing together Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures as production houses, this untitled film is already in the pre-production phase. The excitement is palpable among all the stakeholders involved, as they eagerly prepare to bring this project to life.

Suhana Khan will take on the lead role which will be her theatrical debut. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance, akin to his memorable role in "Dear Zindagi." The specific details of the film's plot and the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps for now, adding an air of mystery to the project. However, the father-daughter duo is thrilled to collaborate professionally and share the screen together.

But this film is just the beginning of a larger partnership between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand as co-producers. The insider source reveals that this venture will kick off a series of collaborations between the two in their producer avatars. It's a promising sign of more exciting projects to come from this dynamic duo.

As fans eagerly await more updates, they also look forward to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film "Jawan," set to hit theaters in September. Directed by the talented Atlee, the movie features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Simultaneously, Suhana Khan is also gearing up for her Bollywood acting debut in the much-anticipated film "The Archies," which will release on the popular streaming platform, Netflix.

With Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Suhana Khan's talent and Siddharth Anand's expertise this yet-to-be-titled film is undoubtedly set to capture the hearts of audiences. It's an exciting time for fans who can't wait to see what surprises Shah Rukh has in store for them.