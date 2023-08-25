Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce

Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours come months after the former announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Amid the rampant drama, Kusha Kapila has broken silence on her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor who shocked fans by taking on a solo vacation without girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Kusha Kapila has finally reacted to rumours claiming she is dating Arjun Kapoor. Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all these blasphemous and false rumours. She shared that such claims have taken an extremely drastic toll on her mom and her mental health. Taking to her social media handle, Kusha Kapila finally took a moment to address the rumours of her dating Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star Arjun Kapoor. She explains the entire situation to her fans and followers on how these rampant daily rumours about her dating have taken an emotional toll on her mother by writing, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time, I read sh*it about myself. I hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

The rumours of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor being in an alleged relationship made headlines after the two recently attended a party at the residence of noted filmmaker Karan Johar. It also comes months after Kusha officially announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement. The ex-couple then divulged, "We gave it our all until we could not anymore. Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. It has not been an easy decision by any measure. But we know it is the right decision at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us. Sadly, what we seek for ourselves does not align. We gave it our all until we could not anymore."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has not reacted to the rumours as of now. He has been dating Malaika Arora for a long time now. However, the recent Instagram post of Arjun had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. Netizens quickly saw that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked his pictures.

