Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce

    Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours come months after the former announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Amid the rampant drama, Kusha Kapila has broken silence on her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor who shocked fans by taking on a solo vacation without girlfriend Malaika Arora.

    Kusha Kapila finally breaks silence on 'dating' rumours with Arjun Kapoor after divorce vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

    Kusha Kapila has finally reacted to rumours claiming she is dating Arjun Kapoor. Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all these blasphemous and false rumours. She shared that such claims have taken an extremely drastic toll on her mom and her mental health. Taking to her social media handle, Kusha Kapila finally took a moment to address the rumours of her dating Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star Arjun Kapoor. She explains the entire situation to her fans and followers on how these rampant daily rumours about her dating have taken an emotional toll on her mother by writing, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega. Every time, I read sh*it about myself. I hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    The rumours of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor being in an alleged relationship made headlines after the two recently attended a party at the residence of noted filmmaker Karan Johar. It also comes months after Kusha officially announced separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement. The ex-couple then divulged, "We gave it our all until we could not anymore. Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. It has not been an easy decision by any measure. But we know it is the right decision at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us. Sadly, what we seek for ourselves does not align. We gave it our all until we could not anymore."

    Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has not reacted to the rumours as of now. He has been dating Malaika Arora for a long time now. However, the recent Instagram post of Arjun had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. Netizens quickly saw that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked his pictures.

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED Ayushmann Ananya Panday film is out on Tamilrockers Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS RBA

    Adiyae REVIEW: Is GV Prakash Kumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS RBA

    Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

    National Film Awards 2023 Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after Kashmir Files win award ADC

    National Film Awards 2023: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi share joy after 'Kashmir Files' wins award

    Recent Stories

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Bedurulanka 2012 REVIEW: Is Kartikeya Gummakonda's comedy-drama worth watching? Read THIS

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Athens on one-day visit to Greece; check details

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Govt rejects Chinese claim that India sought Modi-Xi meet; says they had 'informal conversation'

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share RBA

    Happy Varalakshmi Vratham 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-343 August 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes here

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon