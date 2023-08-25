Dream Girl 2 REVIEW: Is Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film HOT or FLOP? Read THIS

Dream Girl 2 Twitter Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's much-anticipated sequel is released today and the film has already got thumbs up from netizens across social media platforms. Read some reactions here and then decide to watch the film.

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by the legendary Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, has already received critical acclaim from netizens, who have referred to it as a hilarious genius and wholesome family entertainer. Ayushmann Khurrana's perfect portrayal of a man with an unusual capacity to replicate women's voices in Dream Girl, released in 2019, led to amusing incidents. The sequel to the amusing voyage promises to take laughing to new heights.

Dream Girl 2: Cast and crew

The film revolves around Karam, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who is going through a significant financial crisis. He decides to pose as Pooja to arrange money to help clear his father's debts and marry his lady love, Pari Srivastava. Ananya Panday plays Pari in the film, which also features Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi and many others in the supporting roles.

Read Tweets on DreamGirl 2

Netizens who attended the early screenings took to Twitter, now known as 'X' to share the first reviews. A user wrote, "#DreamGirl2 Review⭐⭐⭐⭐. Dream girl 2 fun and entertaining. Acting of @ayushmannk shows how versatile actor he is... Ananya pandey did a fantastic job. All the best to them..." "#DreamGirl2 a complete comedy with full of entertainment 🔥 must watch," wrote another user on the micro-blogging website.

"#DreamGirl2Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Dream girl 2 is an engaging, delightful movie that showcases Ayushman Khurana's versatile acting skills once again. Ananya panday adds a fresh charm to the screen, and the supporting cast, including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav,deliver memorable performances that enhance the overall experience. Everyone did excellent work, a 100% justice to the sequel, The film's witty humor and intriguing storyline keep you entertained throughout, making it a must-watch for fans of the talented cast and enjoyable comedies. #DreamGirl2 #AyushmannKhurrana @ayushmannk @SirPareshRawal @rajpalofficial @ananyapandayy @annukapoor_."

While the first Dream Girl fared extremely well at the box office, Dream Girl 2 has also raised the bar. Given the excitement, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer is projected to do well at the box office. However, the picture will compete with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which is still doing well, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.